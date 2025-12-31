Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a step aimed at advancing construction activities, Expo 2030 Riyadh has awarded its Main Utilities and Civil Works package to Nesma & Partners - marking a significant moment in the journey to bring to life one of the most ambitious global mega-events ever developed. This milestone demonstrates the project’s increasing momentum as it shifts from early works to large-scale construction activity.

The Main Utilities and Infrastructure Works package aims to prepare the site for subsequent construction phases and supports the operational requirements of the event itself. The scope of work includes constructing roads within the Expo site, and installing essential utilities that will form the infrastructure backbone of the entire development. Around 50 kilometers of infrastructure networks will be delivered as part of this package – including water, sewage, EV charging stations, and electrical & communication systems. Together, these works are essential to support the next stages of master plan development and allowing Expo 2030 Riyadh’s experience-defining structures to take shape.

“This milestone marks an important step in accelerating construction activities in the Expo 2030 Riyadh site,” said Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company. “By moving early on the infrastructure that underpins the entire site, we are creating the conditions for safe, coordinated, and high-quality delivery across all future phases of development, while ensuring a lasting legacy well beyond 2030. The contract has been awarded ahead of schedule to accelerate the delivery timeline as part of a phased approach that will see construction across infrastructure, buildings, and public spaces advance steadily through 2026 and into early 2027. ”

Samer Abdul Samad, President & Chief Executive Officer of Nesma & Partners, said: “We are proud to be entrusted with delivering this phase of infrastructure for Expo 2030 Riyadh. This project is not only about scale, but also about precision, integration, and responsibility. Our focus will be on delivering high-quality infrastructure that supports the ambition of Expo 2030 Riyadh and sets a strong foundation for everything that follows.”

Expo 2030 Riyadh Company has embedded high standards for quality, sustainability, innovation, worker welfare, and health and safety into the delivery of the works, reinforcing its commitment to responsible construction and creating a safe, inclusive environment for everyone involved in the program.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 nations, 29 organizations, and more than 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a dynamic urban hub, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

About Expo 2030 Riyadh Company

Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC) is the official organizing entity mandated to lead the planning, development, and delivery of Expo 2030 Riyadh throughout its entire life cycle. Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), ERC will work with government entities and global partners to ensure seamless execution and delivery of a world-class Expo. By prioritizing foresight as its guiding principle, Expo 2030 Riyadh aims to bring together 197 countries and 29 organizations to deliver visionary solutions that usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for all.

About Nesma & Partners

Nesma & Partners group is the leading provider of integrated project solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a strong legacy in contracting, Nesma & Partners has grown its footprint both locally through its contracting and industrial services and globally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kent, a renowned leader in engineering and project management services.