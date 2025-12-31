Dubai, UAE – DKK Digital, a Dubai-based virtual asset service provider licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a VASP Broker-Dealer, today announced its role in supporting a regulated crypto merchant transaction delivered in collaboration with Defiway.

The transaction was completed for a Dubai-based luxury yacht charter operator using Defiway’s merchant-facing transaction solution. As part of the transaction flow, DKK Digital facilitated the regulated execution and conversion of digital assets into fiat, supporting settlement into AED in accordance with applicable regulatory and compliance requirements.

The collaboration combines Defiway’s transaction technology with DKK Digital’s VARA-licensed broker-dealer infrastructure. Defiway supports the merchant transaction flow, while DKK Digital, as the regulated entity, provides regulated digital asset execution and conversion services within the VARA framework.

The partnership was introduced at GITEX, where DKK Digital and Defiway co-hosted a joint workshop with participants from sectors including hospitality and travel, luxury goods, real estate, gaming, payment service providers, and brokerages. Demonstrations highlighted how regulated digital asset transaction structures can be implemented for merchant use cases in line with regulatory expectations.

Supporting Regulated Merchant Transaction Flows

Merchants operating in high-value environments increasingly seek payment options that balance innovation with regulatory clarity. Through this collaboration:

Customers transact using supported digital assets

Defiway provides the merchant-facing transaction infrastructure

DKK Digital, as a VARA-licensed VASP Broker-Dealer, facilitates the compliant execution and conversion of digital assets into fiat

Fiat settlement occurs subject to applicable compliance, onboarding, and operational processes

The structure is designed to support transparency, governance, and regulatory oversight

Supporting Premium Merchant Use Cases

The transaction reflects growing interest from premium merchants in compliant digital asset solutions. For sectors such as luxury services, hospitality, and travel, regulated crypto transaction flows provide an additional method of payment while maintaining alignment with UAE regulatory requirements.

Khalid Talukder, Co-Founder & CEO of DKK Digital, said:

“This transaction represents an important milestone in the development of regulated crypto transaction use cases in the UAE. From day one, our mission has been clear: to build fully compliant, future-ready digital asset infrastructure that addresses the real-world needs of merchants operating at scale.

Supporting a regulated crypto transaction in the luxury services sector demonstrates that digital asset transactions can be a viable option for high-value use cases when implemented within a robust regulatory framework. This milestone reinforces our long-term vision and supports our continued expansion into premium merchant segments and industries, where innovation, compliance, and scale must go hand in hand.”

Makhmud Bachalov, CEO of Defiway, added:

“This collaboration reflects months of focused execution by our team to deliver a merchant-facing transaction solution supported by regulated conversion. Working with a VARA-licensed partner enables us to structure compliant digital asset transaction flows for premium merchants operating in the UAE.”

Looking Ahead

This transaction supports the continued development of regulated digital asset transaction structures across sectors including hospitality and travel, luxury goods, real estate, gaming, and financial services.

DKK Digital and Defiway will continue to collaborate within the Dubai VARA framework to support compliant digital asset solutions as adoption evolves.

The future of regulated crypto payments starts now.

About DKK Digital:

DKK Digital, a VARA and SCA regulated subsidiary of DKK Partners, bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy. While DKK Partners provides secure, rapid access to major fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP), DKK Digital delivers innovative stablecoin solutions that streamline transactions, enhance liquidity, and enable seamless value transfer.

Leveraging DKK Partners’ global footprint, DKK Digital empowers Corporate SMEs, NBFIs, PSPs, FinTechs, and Digital Exchanges to trade and move digital assets with speed and confidence. Its solutions combine deep local expertise with global reach, helping businesses operate more efficiently and securely across key markets.

As a trusted, regulated leader in the stablecoin space, DKK Digital provides secure, scalable, and future-ready digital asset solutions, enabling businesses and individuals to thrive in a decentralized economy.

Services include:

Direct Stablecoin Access: USDC (Circle), USDT (Tether), and hundreds of other digital assets with low fees and smooth fiat on/off ramps.

Wallet Solutions: Secure multi-currency wallets for storing, sending, and receiving digital assets.

DeFi Solutions: Fast, seamless value transfer and efficient fiat on/off ramps within decentralized finance.

Enterprise Blockchain: Custom blockchain applications designed to drive operational efficiency and innovation.

For more information, visit: www.dkkdigital.io

About Defiway:

Defiway is a global crypto payment acquiring tehcnology infrastructure provider delivering fast, secure, and borderless digital payment solutions for businesses. Its platform combines multi-chain payment rails with easy-to-use merchant tools, enabling companies to accept crypto payments efficiently while reducing settlement times, fees, and operational complexity. Designed for real-world commerce, Defiway supports seamless payment processing across industries by bridging blockchain technology with practical, scalable merchant solutions.

For more information, visit: www.defiway.com

DKK Partners & Digital Media Contact:

Shanice Khalef

Email: shanice.khalef@dkkpartners.com | marketing@dkkpartners.com