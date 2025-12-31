Al-Mattar:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) concluded an exceptional year marked by a wide range of developmental and community initiatives that reinforced its position as one of the leading partners in Kuwait’s national development journey. Through key projects and innovative campaigns, the Bank embodied its steadfast commitment to its pioneering role in serving the nation and society, reaffirming its standing as the largest contributor to social responsibility in Kuwait.

Throughout the year, NBK’s initiatives spanned environmental, health, social, educational, and sports domains, reflecting a comprehensive approach to social responsibility aimed at enhancing quality of life, supporting sustainable development, and empowering youth. This approach underscores the Bank’s enduring commitment to remain at the forefront of institutions that translate national belonging into tangible action in service of the community and future generations.

Development Projects

In 2025, a series of key development projects and initiatives were launched and implemented. Among the most prominent was the inauguration of the Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project, funded by NBK at a cost of KD 3 million. The project transformed the 1.7 kilometer Shuwaikh waterfront into a fully integrated urban destination featuring modern facilities, green spaces, and dedicated areas for sports and recreation. It stands as a leading model of effective public-private partnership, supporting sustainable development and enhancing Kuwait’s position as a distinctive tourism and leisure destination in the region.

In addition, the Bank laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the NBK Children’s Hospital for Hematology, Oncology, & Stem Cell Transplant through the construction of the new Building (C). The project aims to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to treat pediatric blood disorders, cancer, and stem cell transplantation, while ensuring the highest standards of specialized medical care for children.

This project ranks among the Bank’s most significant achievements in 2025, following the Council of Ministers’ approval to accept NBK’s donation to fully fund the expansion, at a cost of approximately KD 19 million. Spanning more than 22,000 square meters of specialized medical infrastructure, the project reaffirms NBK’s pioneering role as a national financial institution that places community development at the core of its priorities.

The NBK Specialized Children's Hospital holds critical importance within Kuwait’s healthcare system, providing free-of-charge treatment to children under the age of sixteen diagnosed with cancer. The hospital adopts an integrated care philosophy that extends beyond medical treatment to encompass psychological and social support for both the child and the family.

As part of its efforts to advance sustainable development, NBK contributed to Sharq area development project, which includes the establishment of a public park and a multi-storey car park comprising 1,175 parking spaces, at a total cost of approximately KD 7 million. The project supports efforts to ease congestion and enhance quality of life in the heart of the capital, while reflecting the Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative infrastructure solutions aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035.

NBK Run

As part of its strategy to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community cohesion, NBK organized the 31st edition of the NBK Run, the largest sporting event in Kuwait. The race attracted more than 7,000 participants from across all age groups and, for the first time, introduced a 21 km distance, alongside the 10 km and 5 km races. The event also two new groups for the 2.5 km race for people with disabilities, increasing the total number of groups in this category to five, up from three in the previous year, for both men and women.

For the first time in the race’s history, the NBK Run 2025 honored the top three winners across six age categories, for both men and women, with cash prizes, in recognition of their achievements and to encourage the continued adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle.

This year’s race also enjoyed significant media attention and public engagement, reaffirming its status as Kuwait’s premier family-oriented recreational sporting event and offering a benchmark example of how sport can be leveraged as a powerful catalyst for positive social impact.

Enhancing Financial Awareness

As part of its efforts to promote financial literacy, Bankee, the first program of its kind in Kuwait, continued its distinctive role in embedding financial awareness among young learners through an innovative and interactive approach. The program introduces students at an early age to core economic concepts and practices, such as earning, spending, saving, and financial obligations, while also instilling fundamental values including integrity, honesty, personal development, responsibility, cooperation, and teamwork.

Since its launch, Bankee has recorded sustained year-on-year growth, expanding to reach more than 100 public and private schools across Kuwait’s governorates. The program now engages over 10,000 teachers, who utilize its tools and interactive activities to integrate financial literacy into the learning process. It has also generated a tangible impact on more than 50,000 students, strengthening saving habits and fostering financial responsibility from an early age.

The Bank also organized a series of awareness campaigns focused on the various forms of cyber fraud and methods of prevention, reflecting its commitment to its educational role in safeguarding the community against cyber threats. These campaigns went beyond theoretical awareness, adopting interactive approaches that simulated real-life cyber fraud scenarios through workshops and educational lectures held at schools and universities. The aim was to equip students with a clear understanding of digital risks and to develop practical skills that enable them to respond to such threats with awareness and confidence.

Community Initiatives

As part of its community-focused initiatives, NBK continued its annual campaign, “Do Good Deeds in Ramadan,” throughout 2025. Launched more than 30 years ago, the campaign was renewed this year with innovative activities aimed at strengthening social solidarity and reinforcing the values of giving during the holy month.

The campaign included the “Reduce Food Waste” initiative, which seeks to promote a culture of responsible consumption by providing refrigerators to store surplus food at the entrances of 12 NBK branches. This initiative enables community members to donate excess food to those in need, contributing to heightened environmental and social awareness.

NBK also launched the “Your Iftar with NBK” initiative, distributing KD 50 shopping vouchers to support families as they prepare for the holy month. The initiative to distribute light Iftar meals also continued, aimed at promoting road safety and reducing traffic accidents.

In addition, NBK organized its annual children’s care carnival at Bayt Abdullah, held on 20 November to coincide with World Children’s Day, lending the event special significance and a profound humanitarian dimension.

NBK also continued the “I Dream to Be” initiative into its thirteenth year, bringing joy to children battling cancer by helping fulfill their dreams of meeting inspiring figures and taking part in unique experiences that instill strength and hope in their journey to overcome illness. During 2025, the Bank also rolled out a series of high-impact initiatives that underscored NBK’s steadfast commitment to providing psychological and moral support to children.

Furthermore, NBK intensified its pivotal role in developing young talent and equipping youth with the skills needed to meet future challenges through a suite of high-impact programs spanning education, sports, and environmental sustainability. The Bank continued to deliver the national Aspire Summer Internship Program, which attracted 133 students across four training cycles at its head office. It also renewed its partnership with the Rafa Nadal Academy, providing support to the academy’s junior team across several international tournaments. In parallel, NBK supported programs by LOYAC, including “Kilma Program” for public speaking and communication skills, “KON” for social entrepreneurship in collaboration with Babson College, the Youth Leadership Program (YLP) in the United Kingdom, and the “Green Adventure” program in Portugal aimed at advancing environmental sustainability. The Bank also sponsored the “Eco Quest” program, which focused on delivering innovative solutions to environmental challenges with the participation of seven schools. Collectively, these initiatives benefited hundreds of students.

Deeply Rooted Community Relationships

On this occasion, Manal Al-Mattar, Executive Vice President – Head of Group Corporate Communications at NBK, said: “The relationship between NBK and the community is not a recent development; it is an extension of a journey that began more than seventy years ago with the Bank’s establishment. These deeply rooted ties are built on trust and shared responsibility and have been embodied through high-impact initiatives across healthcare, education, the environment, and sports, affirming that NBK is not merely a financial institution, but a genuine partner in building a thriving community and a sustainable future.”

“2025 was an exceptional year of giving, during which we successfully delivered a range of impactful projects and initiatives touching multiple aspects of life, from health and education to the environment and sports, reflecting our vision of creating meaningful community impact in line with the State’s aspirations and Kuwait Vision 2035,” Al-Mattar added.

“Through our community initiatives, we invest in Kuwait’s future. Every project and initiative we deliver forms part of our commitment to being an active partner in development and to leaving a positive, lasting impact that serves both current and future generations,” she emphasized.

Al-Mattar further noted that investing in human capital is an investment in the future, underscoring that NBK places youth empowerment at the heart of its priorities through training programs and educational and sports initiatives designed to meet young people’s needs and equip them to become a dynamic and effective workforce in the years ahead.

Al-Mattar emphasized that NBK’s social responsibility does not end with the achievements of a single year, but rather represents an ongoing journey aimed at supporting all segments of society, particularly youth-focused programs, driven by the Bank’s firm belief in the tangible impact of these initiatives on building a thriving community and a better future.

She noted that NBK continues to move steadily toward amplifying positive impact through its community investments, with a clear focus on delivering measurable social outcomes, in line with its effective communication strategy, ensuring that the Bank remains at the forefront of institutions that combine banking leadership with social responsibility.

As a new year approaches, NBK reaffirms its steadfast commitment to continuing this long-standing journey of giving by launching innovative projects and high-impact programs that align with community aspirations and Kuwait Vision 2035, with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, youth empowerment, and quality of life enhancement. For NBK, social responsibility is not merely a slogan, but a sustained strategic approach aimed at building a brighter future for generations to come.