Cairo: Sky Abu Dhabi Developments has announced the commencement of unit deliveries for Phase 1 of Residence 8 in the New Administrative Capital, marking a strategic milestone that reaffirms the company’s unwavering commitment to executing projects in line with the highest quality standards and adhering strictly to planned delivery schedules. The successful launch of deliveries once again highlights Sky AD’ proven ability to fulfill its promises, delivering exceptional value to its customers with precision and on time, while reinforcing its position as a regional developer in the Egyptian real estate market driven by a long-term, sustainable vision.



Delivering the first phase of the project comes in line with the approved handover schedule and comprising 350 residential units, reflecting the project’s full readiness for delivery. This milestone stands as clear evidence of Sky AD’s consistent adherence to precise timelines and its commitment to fulfilling what it promises, despite prevailing market challenges. The handover process was carefully designed to ensure a smooth and reliable experience for every client, setting a benchmark for future developments and demonstrating the company’s ability to seamlessly combine quality, commitment, and trust. This achievement brings Sky AD's vision and promise of “Brighter Life Now” to life on the ground.



As part of its dedication to delivering a comprehensive and seamless handover experience, Sky AD Developments has, in recent weeks, partnered with seven, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding specializing in consumer financing, to provide flexible financing solutions for unit finishing for clients. This collaboration simplifies procedures and alleviates the financial burden on clients, enhancing the overall value of the project while aligning with current market needs. Additionally, Residence 8 features fully finished mock-up units that exemplify the exceptional quality of finishing offered by Sky AD Developments.



All of these elements work together to provide clients with a comprehensive and seamless experience, embodying Sky AD Developments’ vision of delivering a fully integrated customer experience that prioritizes the needs of its clients at every stage. From the initial handover of units, through the finishing process, and all the way to the clients’ actual move-in, the company ensures a smooth and customer-focused journey throughout the entire journey.



Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Abdelrahman Agami, CEO and Managing Director of Sky AD Developments, said: “The commencement of our first-ever residential unit handover in Egypt marks a pivotal moment in Sky Abu Dhabi’s journey. From the outset, we made a clear commitment to our clients to deliver projects according to set timelines and the highest quality standards. We firmly believe that trust and credibility are built through execution and commitment, which is clearly demonstrated with the delivery of Phase One of Residence 8.”



He added: “This achievement reflects our ability to execute with precision and reliability, even amid economic challenges and significant fluctuations in construction costs, as it reinforces our credibility with clients and partners. We remain fully committed to completing the delivery of subsequent phases according to set schedules, in parallel with the efficient development of our broader project portfolio, backed by strong expertise and execution.”



Residence 8 features a strategic location in the R8 district of the New Administrative Capital, close to essential services and major roads. The project has been designed according to an integrated urban vision that ensures a harmonious balance between buildings and open spaces, dedicating a significant portion to green areas and community services aimed at enhancing quality of life and supporting long-term sustainability.



Sky AD Developments boasts a diverse and growing portfolio across the North Coast and East Cairo, particularly in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, with well-studied plans to expand into West Cairo. This reflects the company’s ambitious yet disciplined approach to growth in the Egyptian market and solidifies its standing as one of the sector’s leading players. By combining innovative design, exceptional quality, and integrated services, Sky AD continues to deliver long-term sustainable value to its customers and investors, reaffirming its role as a key contributor to the growth of Egypt’s real estate sector.