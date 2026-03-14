Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NAFFCO Group, a global leader in safety engineering and life protection solutions, has announced a strategic joint venture with Verona Shelters Group to develop and manufacture advanced civil defense and military shelter solutions for international markets.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for NAFFCO as it strengthens its commitment to advancing global safety, resilience, and emergency preparedness. By combining NAFFCO’s large-scale manufacturing capabilities and advanced safety engineering expertise with Verona Shelters’ specialized shelter technology, the joint venture will deliver next-generation protective shelter systems designed to safeguard civilians, critical infrastructure, and industrial operations worldwide.

The collaboration will significantly expand global production capacity for high-performance shelters, addressing the growing demand for civil protection infrastructure. Key target regions include the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, where governments and industries are increasingly investing in resilience and emergency preparedness.

These advanced shelter systems are engineered to meet international standards, ensuring durability, reliability, and operational resilience during emergencies, crises, and extreme conditions.

Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, CEO of NAFFCO Group, said:

"NAFFCO has always been committed to advancing safety solutions that protect lives and critical infrastructure. Partnering with Verona Shelters enables us to scale civil defense shelter solutions globally to meet increasing international demand while reinforcing our leadership in safety and emergency preparedness."

Marko Nokka, CEO of Verona Shelters Group, added:

"Civil protection infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority for governments worldwide. This partnership enables us to deliver proven shelter solutions to regions where preparedness and resilience are increasingly critical."

Through this joint venture, NAFFCO and Verona Shelters reaffirm their shared commitment to innovation, public safety, and global resilience. Together, the partners will provide reliable, high-performance shelter systems that enable governments, industries, and communities to strengthen preparedness, enhance protection, and safeguard lives during emergency situations around the world.

Media Contact

NAFFCO Group:

Nour Alyazji, Director

nour.alyazji@naffco.com

Verona Shelters:

Ilkka Kivisaari, President

ilkka.kivisaari@veronashelters.com