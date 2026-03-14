Aligned with the UAE’s "Year of the Family 2026," female empowerment remains a cornerstone for social stability and economic development.

Dubai, UAE – In conjunction with International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8th, Keolis MHI has reaffirmed the growing presence of female talent across various disciplines within the company. Women now represent approximately 28% of the total workforce, holding 22% of senior leadership positions and 6% of technical and engineering roles-a clear indicator of expanding female participation in the vital transport sector.

This progress highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance diversity and equal opportunity. These efforts were notably recognized by Keolis MHI’s achievement of the Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS) certification, reflecting its commitment to global best practices in professional equality.

This strategic direction also aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the "Year of the Family." Keolis MHI emphasizes that empowering women is a fundamental pillar for promoting community stability and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI, stated: "International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our dedication to empowering female talent and expanding their representation across all sectors of the transportation industry. We are committed to fostering an inspiring workplace that nurtures innovation and supports women in both leadership positions and specialized technical roles. This commitment aligns closely with the UAE’s vision to elevate the role of women in key sectors and strengthen the nation’s progress toward sustainable development

He further noted that investing in the professional development of female employees is a core axis of the company’s strategy, delivered through specialized training programs designed to hone leadership and technical capabilities.

Female Presence in Operations and Advanced Technology

At Keolis MHI, women play diverse and critical roles in operational management, monitoring schedules within control centers, and coordinating field operations teams to ensure the efficiency of the transport system.

Female engineers and specialists are instrumental in implementing the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational risk management, ensuring service reliability for all passengers. Furthermore, in the fields of digital transformation and smart maintenance, female professionals contribute significantly to data analysis and the development of technical solutions that optimize operational performance.

A Workplace Built on Diversity and Equal Opportunity

Shalini Taneja, Deputy Director – Human Resources Department at Keolis MHI, commented: "Diversity and inclusion are fundamental pillars of our strategy at Keolis MHI. We are dedicated to providing a supportive work environment that offers equal professional growth opportunities for all employees. By continuing to invest in training and development programs that enhance the skills of our female talent, we strengthen our institutional performance and solidify a culture of innovation."

She added that maintaining the GEEIS certification since 2022 reflects the company’s sustained dedication to international equality standards. Furthermore, she highlighted that supporting women’s participation in the labor market contributes to a more sustainable economy and a more cohesive society, mirroring the UAE's vision for empowerment across all sectors.

About Keolis MHI

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium formed by Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Corporation. The company is responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro as well as operating the Dubai Tram, under a long-term contract with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Operations officially commenced on 8 September 2021.

With a dedicated workforce of more than 1,700 employees trained to the highest international standards, Keolis MHI is committed to enhancing the passenger experience. The company continuously raises the benchmark for health and safety, service excellence, performance, and innovation, ensuring that the Dubai Metro and Tram deliver world-class public transport services.

Keolis MHI is part of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents-Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The Group provides a wide portfolio of mobility services, including trains, trams, public buses, With over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in shared and sustainable mobility.

At Keolis MHI, all employees embrace the shared values: “We imagine, We care, We commit.”

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