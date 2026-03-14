Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced new added benefits of the “Ajyal” account, designed for minors under the age of 21. This initiative aims to provide practical banking solutions that support cardholders who are students studying outside the Kingdom or travelling, helping them manage their daily expenses easily and securely during their stay abroad.

The “Ajyal” account is one of the distinguished savings solutions offered by Khaleeji Bank, providing an expected profit rate of up to 3.025%, in addition to a range of banking benefits specifically designed to meet the needs of students and their parents. These features contribute to delivering a flexible banking experience that aligns with the requirements of studying and everyday life outside Bahrain.

These benefits include 2.7% cashback on US dollar transactions and 2% cashback on foreign currency transactions, making the Khaleeji card linked to the account one of the best available cards for students using their bank cards outside Bahrain. This feature allows customers to make payments directly using the card and benefit from cashback without the need to use other cards or make additional money transfers, saving them time and costs while helping them manage their daily expenses efficiently.

This cashback benefit applies to all US dollar and foreign currency transactions made by all the “Ajyal” account holders, whether the transactions are conducted inside or outside the Kingdom of Bahrain. The cashback also covers online transactions carried out in foreign currencies, enabling customers to benefit from cashback when making international payments or purchases through digital platforms.

Commenting on this, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “At Khaleeji Bank, we are committed to developing innovative banking solutions that meet the needs of different customer segments, including students studying outside the Kingdom. Enhancing the benefits of the ‘Ajyal’ account reflects our commitment to providing practical banking tools that help them manage their daily expenses with ease and security, offering an expected profit rate of up to 3.025%, along with 2.7% cashback on US dollar transactions and 2% on foreign currency transactions, giving them added value when using their bank cards outside Bahrain. The cashback feature is also available to all Ajyal account holders and includes online transactions conducted in foreign currencies, providing greater flexibility for customers when making payments or purchases through international digital platforms.”

She added: “Through these benefits, we aim to provide a more flexible banking experience for students and their parents, enhancing their ability to monitor and manage their expenses efficiently while benefiting from cashback on international transactions without the need to use other cards or make additional money transfers, making the Khaleeji card linked to the account one of the best options available to them.”

Khaleeji Bank reiterates its commitment to continuing to provide innovative banking solutions that comply with the principles of Islamic Sharia, while striving to develop banking services and products that keep pace with customers’ needs and support their financial aspirations.

It is worth noting that Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.