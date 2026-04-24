Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles and Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail, have completed the first-ever rail transport of finished passenger vehicles for an automotive dealership - a significant step in the evolution of the nation’s logistics sector. The milestone saw a shipment of Nissan passenger vehicles transported from ports on the Eastern Coast to the dry port at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), marking a new chapter in how goods travel across the country.

Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region, has partnered with Etihad Rail Freight to transport the shipment, becoming the first automotive dealer in the country to do so.

This milestone signals the continued expansion of Etihad Rail Freight beyond bulk commodities into high-value, diversified cargo - while demonstrating how rail can be integrated into modern, end-to-end supply chains.

The movement enabled vehicles to travel seamlessly from port to destination, improving efficiency, predictability, and delivery timelines for Al Masaood Automobiles. In a sector where timing and reliability are critical, this approach strengthens the overall customer experience by ensuring vehicles reach their destination without unnecessary delay.

Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, said, “Every part of the customer journey matters, including how reliably and efficiently a vehicle reaches its owner. This initiative reflects the steps we are taking behind the scenes to strengthen that experience.

We are proud to be the first automotive dealer in the UAE to work with Etihad Rail Freight on transporting finished vehicles. It is a strong example of what can be achieved when national infrastructure and private sector capabilities come together with a shared focus on progress and long-term value.”

Omar Alsebeyi, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said, “This milestone demonstrates exactly what rail freight is designed to do: offer a reliable, predictable, and scalable solution that integrates seamlessly into existing supply chains. The UAE’s national rail network was built to strengthen the resilience and efficiency of the country’s logistics sector, and today we are seeing that ambition translate into real-world impact. We look forward to building on this partnership and enabling more businesses across the UAE to benefit from rail.”

Beyond operational efficiency, the move also marks a step towards more sustainable logistics. Rail transport offers a lower-emission alternative to traditional road freight, supporting efforts to reduce environmental impact across the automotive value chain. Such initiatives align with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the broader national commitment to decarbonising key economic sectors. It represents a clear, real-world demonstration of how the transition to greener logistics happens in practice.

More broadly, this achievement reflects the strength of the UAE’s integrated infrastructure ecosystem where national vision and private sector capability come together to deliver practical, forward-looking solutions and support long-term economic growth.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 41 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 fiscal years after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles has also scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013, 2019, and 2025 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.co