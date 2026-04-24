Riyadh, KSA, Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of modern lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Al-Nassr FC, marking another milestone in the company’s growing collaboration within the Kingdom’s sports sector. The partnership will see Cenomi Centers unite with the club through to 2028.

Al-Nassr FC is considered an ideal partner for Cenomi Centers, where the club’s rich ambitions align with the company’s vision of delivering innovative lifestyle experiences and enhancing fan engagement through our distinctive destinations.

Through this affiliation, Cenomi Centers will enable and support a more integrated approach to immersive brand experiences and fan-focused initiatives for Al-Nassr FC, ultimately bringing the club closer to its audience base in meaningful and engaging ways.

This announcement reflects Cenomi Centers’ broader ambition to play a leading role in bridging retail, lifestyle and sport, while contributing to the continued evolution of the Kingdom’s entertainment and sports ecosystem, in line with Vision 2030.

Khalid Aljanahi, Chief Commercial Officer at Cenomi Centers said, “Our partnership with Al-Nassr FC marks another important step in bringing sports fans closer to the experiences they care most about. As one of the region’s most influential clubs, Al-Nassr provides a powerful platform to elevate fan engagement beyond matchdays. Through our lifestyle destinations, we look forward to creating more immersive, meaningful experiences that set a new precedent for how sport and lifestyle come together in Saudi Arabia.”

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,250 stores strategically located in nine major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of over 1.2 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com