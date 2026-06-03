Kuwait: Jazeera Airways has announced the resumption of its flights from and to the Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) following a temporary closure earlier today. Following full security clearance, Jazeera restarted operations under the direction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

As always, Jazeera Airways remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew. Due to the evolving situation, some flights may be affected by delays or cancellations. Passengers booked to travel today are requested to check their flight status through the Jazeera Airways website before proceeding to the airport.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded this morning and stand in solidarity with all those affected. As we resume operations following comprehensive safety and security assessments, and in close coordination with the DGCA and relevant authorities, we want to assure our customers that their safety and security remain our highest priority. We thank our passengers for their understanding and patience, and we remain committed to serving Kuwait with the utmost care, responsibility, and resilience.”

For any assistance, passengers may visit the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com, Jazeera App or contact customer service at customer.relations@jazeeraairways.com or the call center 177.​​​