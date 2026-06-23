Opening on 30 June on the ground floor of Tower 3 in DIFC Square: expect pastrami sandwiches, pickles, banana split sundaes, and more

Dubai, UAE: Hudson & Rye and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the city’s key vibrant cultural and lifestyle hub, today announced the opening of Hudson & Rye, the UAE's first authentic New York-style deli, at DIFC Square.

Opening on 30 June 2026, the concept will bring a true taste of New York’s iconic deli culture to DIFC's newest commercial development, offering world-class office spaces in the heart of Dubai's financial district.

Curated by a team of passionate New Yorkers, Hudson & Rye takes its name from the iconic Hudson River and rye bread: the backbone of a proper deli sandwich. Open seven days a week, the venue will serve the classics that have defined the New York delicatessen culture for generations.

Delis are more than restaurants in the Big Apple - they’re institutions that are often seen as part social hub, part neighbourhood landmark. With Hudson & Rye, Dubai diners no longer must take a flight to JFK to experience what all the fuss is about.

Expect classic Reubens (house-made pastrami or oven-roasted turkey served with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing), unforgettable tuna melts, a showstopper cheeseburger, and all the deli staples you’d imagine from a New York City counter. Sides include pickles, potato pancakes, onion rings and more, because no deli order is complete without them. Desserts lean into New York nostalgia with the likes of black and white cookies, New York-style cheesecake, toasted coconut cake, and more.

Breakfast is offered daily with signature New York dishes, such as the trademark Breakfast Buddy: egg, cheese, and your choice of protein or potato pancake, served on a buttery, flaky, homemade biscuit. The full deli experience extends far beyond the menu, with the ambience and indoor setting reflective of Manhattan eateries, which have long been known as dining spots gathering the whole neighbourhood together.

Spearheaded by entrepreneurs and culinary enthusiasts Emma Zabinsky Csillag and

Daniel Ross-Leutwyler (Chef Dan) alongside their group of partners, the concept they bring is truly one from New York, by New Yorkers, with further expansion planned across the UAE and ambitions to open up to ten locations over the next five years.

Chef Dan, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the opening, having been honoured in recent years to help reopen one of New York’s oldest iconic delis as today’s critically acclaimed S&P Lunch, said:

“There really is no place like home and as an expat in Dubai, there’s one thing I feel is missing, and that’s exactly the gap in the market we’re looking to fill. The launch of Hudson & Rye promises to deliver that true delicatessen experience built on consistency and quality ingredients – we pride ourselves in knowing we’ve got that right. We’ve worked closely with our suppliers, sampled an extensive range of produce and spent months refining recipes and end-products to ensure we’re bringing the proper taste here to the UAE. We’re sincerely looking forward to welcoming all of you and introducing the UAE to the New York City deli culture.”

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments said: "Hudson & Rye reflects the calibre of concepts that continue to choose DIFC as a location for growth. As DIFC Square welcomes its first tenants, additions such as Hudson & Rye enhance the experience available within the development and support the needs of the businesses, employees and visitors who choose DIFC."

Hudson & Rye will be open Monday – Thursday from 8:00am to 8:00pm, Friday from 8:00am to 9:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00am to 9:00pm. Delivery through Careem, Deliveroo, and Talabat will launch in July, alongside in-house delivery and catering services. Visit Hudson & Rye’s Instagram account here: https://www.instagram.com/hudsonandrye/.

About Hudson & Rye

Hudson & Rye is the UAE's first authentic New York-style deli, founded by a team of New Yorkers. Located in the new DIFC Square, the all-day restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with a menu centred around staple, authentic American dishes. For further information, please visit www.hudsonandrye.com.

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For Hudson & Rye enquiries, please contact: marketing@hudsonandrye.com