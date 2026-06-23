DUBAI, UAE: Electric Way, a premier regional pioneer in the value-added distribution of electrical products including cables and lighting, today officially broke ground on a massive expansion of its core Distribution Center in National Industries Park. This milestone ceremony marks a definitive chapter in the company’s continuous growth trajectory, laying the operational foundation for highly advanced logistics and supply chain capabilities throughout the Middle East.

The new state-of-the-art extension, which will cover an additional footprint of over 125,000 square feet, is meticulously engineered to more than double existing operational capabilities. This significant infrastructure investment is strategically designed to optimize immediate supply chain efficiencies, accelerate bulk order fulfillments, and future-proof the business against rapidly evolving market requirements across construction, manufacturing, utilities, and data center landscapes.

The prestigious ceremony was blessed with the presence of Dr. Mohamad Meeran Saheb, founder and chairman of Electric Way. Commemorating the milestone alongside him were Mr. Atheeqe Ansari, CEO; Dr. Uzair Ansari, Director; along with the chief guest, Mr. Akbar Mohideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Group. The event was further attended by other distinguished guests, key stakeholders, and senior members of the management team, marking the official commencement of construction while reaffirming the organization’s corporate commitment to progress, innovation, and excellence.

"Today represents a profound leap forward in the journey of Electric Way. This 125,000 square foot expansion is not merely an addition of physical space; it is a calculated investment in our future capability to innovate and serve. By doubling our operational capacity we ensure that our enterprise remains agile, highly responsive, and fully equipped to exceed our customers expectations as we scale. Our focus stays firm on leveraging advanced technology to redefine distribution standards across the region." — Mr. Atheeqe Ansari, CEO of Electric Way

"It is an honor to witness Electric Way embark on this transformative phase of infrastructure development. This ambitious expansion project is a bold step forward that underscores the organization's robust economic vitality and forward-thinking leadership. Strong, modernized logistics networks form the bedrock of sustainable commerce in the UAE, and this milestone will undoubtedly catalyze further industrial innovation and regional success." — Mr. Akbar Mohideen Thumbay, Vice President of Healthcare Division & Board member of Thumbay Group

With construction operations officially underway under the world-class expertise of Ashiyana Contracting and comprehensive engineering oversight by Model Engineering Consultants, the expansion is set to adhere to the highest international benchmarks of structural integrity and sustainable build standards. The project represents a masterclass in strategic collaboration, positioning Electric Way to continue anchoring the region's massive commercial and energy distribution needs.

About Electric Way

Founded in 2003, Electric Way is an indispensable market leader in the value-added distribution of commercial cables, specialized industrial wires, lighting fixtures, and advanced electrical distribution systems. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with active regional logistics branches, the enterprise leverages modern enterprise software and technology to optimize supply chain touchpoints from top-tier international manufacturers to end consumers, strictly adhering to legacy corporate values of trust, reliability, and excellence.

Media Contact Details:-

Corporate Communications Team

Electric Way Head Office

Email: info@electricway.com,

Phone: +971 4 817 0777,

Website: www.electricway.com