Abu Dhabi, UAE: Today, Al Dahra, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered agribusiness with farming operations across four continents, released its latest Sustainability Report, the sixth consecutive year of public disclosure. The report documents 2025 as a year of significant progress, with highlights including regenerative and reduced‑disturbance farming covering around 76% of cultivated land in Romania, a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and more than AED 2 million invested in communities in which the company operates.

Founded in Al Ain over three decades ago, Al Dahra has grown from a single farm into a global agricultural leader aiming to be the world’s largest irrigated, digitally enabled farming platform by 2030. Al Dahra’s UAE facilities, the Fujairah Strategic Grain Terminal, the region’s largest rice processing facility in KEZAD, and Al Dahra Dairy Farm in Al Ain, all serve as anchors for its global supply network.

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO at Al Dahra, said: “In 2025, we progressed from building foundations to delivering at scale – advancing resilient farming systems, strengthening governance and data capabilities, and driving measurable action to reduce emissions across our operations and value chain. Inspired by the UAE’s leadership in sustainability, protecting our people and the environment is central to how we create long-term value. This report proudly reflects the everyday work of our teams here in the UAE and across four continents.”

Additional progress highlighted in the report includes a new emissions baseline for the company and the transition to Sandy, a carbon reporting platform purpose-built for agriculture.

In logistics, biofuel-powered shipping routes expanded more than fourfold, while a shift to inland barge transport in Romania eliminated approximately 200 truck movements per week.

Further strengthening its sustainable value chain, Al Dahra completed an ESG risk mapping exercise across its supplier network and selected ESG assessment platform Sedex to aid with responsible sourcing.

The company’s first Global Employee Engagement Survey achieved an 80% participation rate, returning an engagement score of 76%, six percentage points above the industry benchmark. On safety, Al Dahra recorded zero fatalities in 2025 and increased training compliance to 65% across its regional and global workforce.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at www.aldahra.com.

For media queries, email: media@aldahra.com

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a global leader in modern agriculture, advancing large‑scale, sustainable, and digitally enabled farming across continents. Farming more with fewer resources, Al Dahra specialises in cultivation, production, and trading of nearly 3 million tonnes of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tonnes of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from commercial enterprises to government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in 15 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.



Learn more at www.aldahra.com

