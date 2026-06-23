Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Info Hub, the official WhatsApp channel of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has passed 100,000 subscribers since its launch in March 2026, marking a significant milestone in the city’s commitment to keeping residents, visitors, and the broader public connected to accurate, timely, and practical information about Dubai.

The channel was established to serve as a single, reliable source for a wide range of content relevant to daily life in the city, from the latest news and travel advisories to event listings, practical tips on transport and services, and updates on key developments across the city. Crafted with residents, tourists and prospective visitors in mind, the Dubai Info Hub delivers timely, important updates, and practical tips.

The channel’s rapid growth reflects strong and sustained public demand for reliable, direct communication from official sources. The platform underscores DET’s commitment to keeping residents and visitors informed and connected with trusted information, whether they are considering a visit, navigating daily life, planning weekend activities, or simply staying up to date with news about the city.

As the emirate continues to grow as one of the world’s most connected and dynamic cities, Dubai Info Hub reflects the value placed on clear, accessible, and proactive communication as a foundation of public confidence and everyday convenience.

Dubai residents, visitors, and those planning to explore the city are encouraged to join the Dubai Info Hub on WhatsApp here and to share the channel with family, friends, and colleagues. For enquiries, feedback, or to share relevant updates and activities, stakeholders can contact the team at dubaiinfohub@dubaidet.ae.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

[+971] 600 55 5559