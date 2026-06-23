The partnership positions GWC Group as the goto logistics partner providing end-to-end supply chain support to companies setting up and operating within Meydan Free Zone.

Kearns: Logistics is a critical enabler of commerce. This strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone is about giving businesses a single, endto-end foundation, from company formation all the way through to customer delivery.

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC Group), one of the region's leading logistics groups providing cross-border and integrated logistics solutions, and Meydan Management Services L.L.C-FZ (Meydan Free Zone) have entered into a partnership aimed at simplifying business setup, market entry, and regional expansion for companies establishing operations in the UAE and expanding into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

The partnership positions GWC Group as the go-to logistics provider for businesses in Meydan Free Zone. It brings together Meydan’s business setup and enablement capabilities with the Group's integrated logistics ecosystem and delivery excellence to provide companies with a more connected path from incorporation to commercial operations. By aligning these capabilities from the outset, businesses can move more efficiently from market entry to regional growth.

Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said: "Logistics is a critical enabler of commerce. This strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone is about giving businesses a single, end-to-end foundation, from company formation all the way through to customer delivery.

At GWC Group, we work with businesses across all stages of growth and understand the operational challenges that can arise as companies scale. Through this collaboration, GWC Group becomes a trusted partner embedded within the operational models of businesses. We enable them to bring products to market quickly and seamlessly, and focus on growth, while we manage their entire logistics journey from day one.”

Under the partnership, Meydan Free Zone will provide business setup and enablement services, including company incorporation, trade licensing, banking facilitation, visa support, and tax and compliance services. GWC Group will provide freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, fulfilment, last-mile delivery, and technology-powered solutions designed to help businesses reach and scale across more than 40 global online marketplaces through a single platform.Mohammed Bin Humaidan, Director ‑ Free Zone, Leasing & Licensing at Meydan Free Zone, said: “Businesses today expect more than a licensing solution. They need support that helps them establish their business efficiently, navigate regulatory requirements, and build a strong foundation for growth. That is why we partnered with GWC Group as a leading logistics provider that can help businesses launch and scale their operations with confidence."

“By bringing together complementary strengths, we are creating a more connected experience for businesses in our free zone entering the UAE market and looking to expand across the region.”

The partnership was announced at Meydan Free Zone's Business Clinic event on June 23, 2026, which brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners to explore business setup, operational readiness, and growth opportunities in the UAE. During the event, GWC Group engaged with attendees on the logistics and operational capabilities required to support business growth. Through partnerships such as this, GWC Group is expanding the support it provides to customers in the UAE, helping them navigate market entry, operational readiness, and regional growth across the GCC. The Group operates more than 4 million sqm of logistics infrastructure across the region, supported by 20 strategic locations and a fleet of more than 1,600 specialised vehicles. Its global network spans more than 120 countries through 550+ freight offices and partners worldwide, moving more than 2 million tonnes of freight annually.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC Group) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, the Group has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, GWC Group delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. The Group empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC Group was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

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