Cairo - The American University in Cairo (AUC) celebrated the inauguration of the School of Continuing Education (SCE)’s new Professional Development Center at the New Capital, hosting an event titled “Empowering the Future: The AUC School of Continuing Education Workforce Development and Industry Partnership Initiative”. The event was attended by Ehab Abdel-Rahman, AUC provost; Mahmoud Allam, dean of SCE; and senior leadership from the University, as well as government officials, industry leaders, education experts and development partners. The new center will offer a wide range of programs in leadership, management, technology, entrepreneurship, languages, teacher development, and professional certifications, while creating opportunities for collaboration with public and private sector partners.

The new center reflects AUC's long-standing commitment to expanding access to lifelong learning and equipping professionals with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. During the event, Mahmoud Allam, dean of SCE, presented the school’s vision and outlined its plans to support workforce readiness and professional excellence across key sectors. “This center represents more than a new location; it is a strategic platform for empowering talent, strengthening organizations, and fostering meaningful partnerships between academia, industry, and government,” Allam explained. He added that through innovative programs, professional certifications, and workforce development initiatives, SCE is committed to equipping current and future generations with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to drive Egypt’s growth and competitiveness.

The event also featured a keynote address by Bodo Schlegelmilch, professor emeritus and dean emeritus of WU Executive Academy, Vienna University of Economics and Business, titled “The New Capital Needs New Capabilities: Lifelong Learning for Egypt’s New Chapter.” His remarks underscored the critical role of continuous learning, innovation, and leadership development in building resilient economies and future-ready societies.

The new initiative aligns closely with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and reinforces AUC’s role as a leading institution in continuing education, workforce development, and community engagement. Commenting on this initiative, AUC President Ahmad Dallal said: “We are building on the legacy of AUC's School of Continuing Education, which was established more than a century ago to support lifelong learning and the development of professional skills.” He added: “We envision the center as a platform for collaboration with ministries, government agencies, companies, and institutions, not only to offer training programs but to also develop more effective models for partnerships between education and employment.” Dallal noted that labor markets around the world are undergoing rapid changes driven by technological advancements and economic transformations. He added that estimates suggest nearly 40 percent of the core skills of employees will change by 2030. “This requires close cooperation between educational institutions, the government, and the private sector to provide continuous learning and professional development opportunities at various stages of working life,” Dallal stressed.

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Founded in 1919, The American University in Cairo (AUC) is a leading English-language, American-accredited institution of higher education and center of the intellectual, social, and cultural life of the Arab world. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions and study abroad programs.

The University offers 39 undergraduate, 52 master’s and two PhD programs rooted in a liberal arts education that encourages students to think critically and find creative solutions to conflicts and challenges facing both the region and the world.

An independent, nonprofit, politically non-partisan, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States.