Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, has appointed Empyre Communications, one of Dubai’s leading public relations consultancies, as its strategic communications partner. Under the partnership, Empyre Communications will lead communications across a portfolio of flagship projects and executive thought leadership initiatives, further enhancing DXB LIVE’s brand positioning and industry leadership.

The collaboration is designed to further elevate DXB LIVE’s brand positioning, strengthen its industry leadership, and enhance engagement with key stakeholders across local, regional and international markets. Under the partnership, Empyre Communications will also provide strategic counsel and communications support across DXB LIVE’s international event portfolio, encompassing strategic communications, media relations, executive profiling and thought leadership initiatives.

As one of the region's leading event management and experiential agencies, DXB LIVE develops, manages and delivers large-scale events, exhibitions and experiences across a wide range of sectors. Its portfolio includes globally recognised industry platforms such as World of Coffee Dubai, the region's premier coffee trade show connecting stakeholders from across the international coffee value chain; the World Police Summit, a leading forum for law enforcement professionals focused on security, innovation and international collaboration; the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM); and the World Sports Summit. Alongside these flagship B2B platforms, DXB LIVE also delivers a diverse portfolio of consumer events and experiences, including Modesh World, DWTC Fanzone, live entertainment experiences, music concerts, comedy shows and city-wide activations.

The appointment marks a further expansion of Empyre Communications’ events and exhibitions portfolio, reinforcing the agency’s expertise in delivering strategic communications, media engagement, and mass awareness campaigns for large-scale consumer and B2B events.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, added: "The continued growth of Dubai's events sector reflects the city's ambition, vision and global appeal. As DXB LIVE continues to expand its portfolio and influence, it is essential that our communications strategy supports those ambitions. Empyre Communications stood out for its strategic approach, deep understanding of the regional landscape and ability to deliver impactful storytelling. We look forward to partnering with them to further strengthen our market presence and engagement with audiences locally, regionally and internationally."

Speaking on the appointment, Stephanie Farah, Founder and CEO of Empyre Communications, comments: “Being appointed by DXB LIVE to lead communications across a portfolio of globally recognised events is a significant milestone for our agency. These platforms are not only shaping industries and bringing together international communities, but also reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for business, innovation and events. We are proud to be entrusted with amplifying the stories behind these events, elevating executive voices, and driving meaningful engagement across regional and international markets."

About DXB LIVE:

DXB LIVE is the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre. With its creative, technical, and operational expertise, DXB LIVE delivers world-class events of all types, including exhibitions, conferences, festivals, recreational activities, national occasions, major corporate events, as well as high-end and private weddings.

The agency provides services for more than 100 major events annually, designing and building over 500,000 square feet of exhibition stands and delivering complex live events and conference solutions. DXB LIVE also offers strategic consultancy to associations and international organizations, while organizing large-scale trade exhibitions and public events.

Rapidly expanding its footprint, DXB LIVE is strengthening its position among the world’s leading event companies through strong alliances with top international event organizations. Its combined services create exceptional experiences that connect brands with their audiences across the UAE, GCC, Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

About Empyre Communications:

Founded in Dubai in 2017 by Stephanie Farah, Empyre Communications has grown into one of the region’s leading PR and marketing powerhouses, representing an extensive portfolio of hospitality, lifestyle, F&B, beauty, fashion, and corporate brands. The agency is recognized for its strategic storytelling, innovative campaigns, and measurable impact, delivering results that resonate across both regional and international markets.

With a team of specialists across public relations, influencer marketing, social media management, events, and brand collaborations, Empyre Communications offers a 360-degree approach that positions it as a one-stop communications partner for brands seeking long-term visibility and growth.

The agency has been consistently acknowledged for its influence and leadership in the industry, including being named to Caterer Middle East’s PR Power List, which highlights the region’s most impactful communications agencies. Over the years, Empyre Communications has been entrusted by globally renowned brands and regional leaders alike, from luxury hotels and fine dining concepts to international fashion houses, beauty innovators, and corporate giants.

MEDIA CONTACT

Empyre Communications

Adnan Munawar

T +971 56 438 7531

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com