Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GMI Cloud, a leader in AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Magna AI Inc. to jointly architect, deploy and scale a global network of sovereign AI Factories (AIFs), with the initial wave of projects architected around NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72™. Magna AI, Inc. is a new sovereign AI company born from a partnership between Trend Micro™ and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH). Collaborating with NVIDIA, the companies will build and deploy sovereign AI infrastructure, including AI factories, GPU cloud services, and AI security solutions, across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

With confirmed projects breaking ground in Malaysia, Belgium, and Romania later this year, both companies have initiated joint planning activities covering site evaluation, infrastructure architecture, sovereign compliance requirements, and phased deployment models. These regions are experiencing rapidly growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure, driven by increasing national investment in AI independence, regional digital transformation, and the need for secure, high-performance AI computing capacity. Other locations are currently being finalized in Africa and the Middle East.

The global shift towards sovereign AI is driven by a consensus that dedicated AI computing power is a fundamental pillar of national prosperity. According to McKinsey research, global AI spending could reach $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion by 2030. Governments are moving decisively to mitigate the strategic risks of depending on foreign-controlled platforms, data jurisdiction conflicts, and volatile supply chains.

"A nation’s prosperity and security are at risk if it cannot control its own digital destiny. Simply put, sovereign AI is a non-negotiable component of modern statecraft," said Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud. "GMI Cloud's mission is to be the trusted partner for governments in architecting, building, and operating this critical infrastructure. We provide the foundation for them to protect and secure their competitive future."

The Magna AI and GMI Cloud partnership offers a unique "AI transformation factory" model, providing a comprehensive, secure, and vertically integrated solution. The partnership is distinguished by its unique combination of strengths:

Cybersecurity Leadership: With Trend Micro’s over 37 years of cybersecurity experience, the AI Factories will be built on a world-class security foundation designed to protect sensitive national data and mission-critical AI workloads.

With Trend Micro’s over 37 years of cybersecurity experience, the AI Factories will be built on a world-class security foundation designed to protect sensitive national data and mission-critical AI workloads. Hardware and Integration Expertise: WDH’s extensive experience in hardware manufacturing and systems integration ensures the efficient and scalable production of these complex AI facilities.

WDH’s extensive experience in hardware manufacturing and systems integration ensures the efficient and scalable production of these complex AI facilities. Proven AI-Native Infrastructure: GMI Cloud brings proven experience in designing and operating AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure optimized for large-scale inference, sovereign AI deployments, and next-generation AI factories.

GMI Cloud brings proven experience in designing and operating AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure optimized for large-scale inference, sovereign AI deployments, and next-generation AI factories. Full-Stack AI Platform: Magna AI brings end-to-end AI transformation, integrating infrastructure, applications, and services into a unified, scalable model for sovereign AI adoption, supporting the next wave of inference-scale AI workloads, agentic AI systems, and national AI platforms requiring secure, high-performance sovereign infrastructure.

"Sovereign AI is becoming a national imperative and the foundation of a nation's future competitiveness,” said Dr. Moataz Binali, CEO of Magna AI. “Through this partnership, we are supporting sovereign AI initiatives across markets including Malaysia, Belgium, and Romania, enabling nations to build, control, and scale their own intelligence infrastructure with confidence. By combining GMI Cloud’s AI-native platforms with Magna AI’s sovereign value-chain AI infrastructure, we are enabling nations to move faster from strategy to execution by deploying AI systems that are secure, resilient, and built for long-term economic and technological independence.”

"With over 37 years of cybersecurity expertise, Trend Micro™ brings deep experience to this collaboration, helping secure these AI Factories from the ground up, protect critical data and AI workloads, and reduce risk exposure through advanced threat intelligence. This enables nations to scale AI with control, regulatory compliance, and long-term resilience," said Oscar Chang, Executive Vice President Research & Development at Trend Micro™.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, 25-year industry veteran from Samp and Acer Robert Hwang, Chairman of WDH, said, "We are proud to partner with GMI Cloud and Magna AI to build a robust AI computing ecosystem that empowers startups and end-users across Asia. This collaboration further solidifies our long-term strategic positioning in the AI infrastructure landscape."

Best Regards,

Deepika Guleria

Senior Executive - Media Relations

deepika.guleria@newsvoir.ae