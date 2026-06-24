Cairo: The crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea, long celebrated as one of the world’s most breathtaking sailing playgrounds, are about to become more accessible to a new generation of enthusiasts. Ulter by Valu, the leading payment program redefining how Egyptians experience luxury, has announced a strategic partnership with Red Sea Sails, Egypt’s premier sailing school and yacht services provider, opening the door for more individuals to set sail, train as certified sailors, and own the yachts of their dreams.

Under the new collaboration, customers can finance internationally accredited sailing courses through flexible payment plans, upgrade or renew their yachts at competitive interest rates via Ulter and seamlessly pay for yacht facilities and marine services using Valu’s signature financing solutions, turning what was once an exclusive lifestyle into an attainable pursuit.

Beyond financing, Ulter by Valu joins Red Sea Sails as an annual partner across its full 2026 calendar of community sailing events, from regattas and mile-building voyages to the inaugural Somabay Sailing Festival and the flagship Red Sea Sailing Regatta in December, supporting the year-round programming that brings Egypt’s growing sailing community together on the water.

Based in the vibrant coastal town of El Gouna, Red Sea Sails is an International Yacht Training (IYT) Worldwide–accredited school offering globally recognized sailing certifications, yacht charters, sailing events, and end-to-end yacht ownership support. With its strategic location on one of the planet’s most extraordinary marine ecosystems, the school plays a pivotal role in cultivating Egypt’s sailing culture and elevating the Red Sea to its rightful place among the world’s top sailing destinations.

And the Red Sea more than earns that reputation. With year-round sailing conditions, warm, steady winds, dazzling underwater visibility, vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life, and dramatic coastlines stretching from El Gouna to Somabay and beyond, the region offers an experience that few destinations can rival. It is fast becoming a magnet for luxury tourism, water sports enthusiasts, and global sailors seeking exploration, serenity, and natural beauty in equal measure.

By lowering the financial barriers to entry, this partnership is poised to fuel growth in Egypt’s yachting tourism sector, attracting more visitors, expanding the community of certified sailors, and creating fresh opportunities for marine recreation, sport, and leisure across the country.

Salma Attia, Chief Marketing Officer of Valu, said: “Through Ulter, we are continuously expanding into lifestyle sectors that reflect our customers’ aspirations and passions. Our partnership with Red Sea Sails marks an exciting step into Egypt’s growing marine and sailing community, enabling customers to access sailing education, yacht services, and boat upgrades through flexible, and convenient financing solutions. At Valu, we remain committed to creating seamless pathways for customers to enjoy premium experiences while managing their finances with greater flexibility and ease.”

Mohammed Hammoud, Managing Director of Red Sea Sails and Co-Founder of Red Sea Regatta (RSR), its sailing events management company, added: “For us, this was never just about the passion for sailing, it’s about growing the community. The Red Sea offers world-class sailing experiences, and we want more people out experiencing it, not just admiring it from the shore. With Ulter, stepping into the sport becomes easier and more flexible, training, earning international certifications, and even owning your own yacht, on terms that fit. Every sailor who joins makes the community stronger, and that’s what secures the Red Sea’s place among the world’s great sailing destinations.”

Ulter was launched by Valu to redefine access to high-value purchases and premium lifestyle experiences, offering flexible financing solutions with competitive repayment plans tailored to customers seeking elevated products and services across luxury, travel, automotive, marine, and lifestyle categories.

Together, Ulter by Valu and Red Sea Sails are charting a new course, one where world-class sailing experiences, sustainable sea activities, and luxury yachting services are within closer reach of every aspiring sailor, while reinforcing the Red Sea’s growing reputation as a leading destination for tourism, sport, and leisure on the global stage.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 9,000 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop’IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers’ evolving needs.

Most recently, Valu has launched its services in Jordan in May 2026 under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), offering consumers convenient financing solutions.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg