Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has been recognized by Global Finance at The Innovators Awards 2026, with its QIB Mobile App being recognized among Global Finance's Top Financial Innovations for 2026 in the Middle East. This achievement reflects QIB's continued leadership in digital banking and its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric banking experiences.

The award highlights the success of the QIB Mobile App, which is a comprehensive digital banking platform serving the evolving needs of customers across Qatar. With 99% of retail transactions conducted digitally and over 5 Million logins monthly, QIB continues to lead the industry in digital adoption, with the Mobile App playing a central role in this achievement.

Today, the QIB Mobile App offers more than 320 features and services, enabling customers to access a wide range of banking solutions through a single platform. The app provides easy access to everyday banking services, including account opening, payments, transfers, financing, card issuance & management and investments.

By incorporating advanced capabilities such as AI-powered financial insights, instant digital financing, and real-time customer onboarding, the QIB Mobile App enables a faster, more convenient, and personalized banking experience.

In addition to banking services, the QIB Mobile App serves as a broader digital ecosystem that offers customers access to innovative lifestyle solutions including digital marketplaces and loyalty programs. These include the Auto Marketplace, an integrated platform that enables customers to browse vehicles, compare options, book test drives, and complete financing applications digitally through a seamless end-to-end journey.

Through continuous enhancements, QIB remains focused on simplifying financial services and making banking more accessible through innovative digital solutions.

Commenting on the award, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager of Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to receive this recognition from Global Finance, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional digital banking experiences for our customers. The QIB Mobile App has evolved into a comprehensive financial platform that enables customers to conveniently and securely manage their banking needs through a single app. We will continue to invest in enhancing our digital capabilities, introducing meaningful innovations, and providing solutions that simplify banking while creating greater value for our customers.”

The Global Finance Innovators Awards recognize financial institutions that introduce impactful innovations and contribute to the advancement of financial services through technology, customer-centric solutions, and digital transformation. The awards highlight organizations that are redefining banking through innovative products, services, and customer experiences.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.