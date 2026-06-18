Agentic systems are reshaping the future of Islamic banking, with experts warning that their growing role in finance and business makes it imperative to define how the sector adapts to this new paradigm.

This was emphasised by Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, chairman of the organising committee and vice chairman of Bait Al Mashura Finance Consultations, during the 12th Doha Islamic Finance Conference held yesterday in Doha.

Under the theme ‘Islamic Finance in the Age of Agentic Systems’, the event also marked the launch of the Doha Islamic Finance Conference Award, a global initiative aimed at recognising outstanding achievements in Islamic economics and finance.

Al-Sulaiti said the expansion of agentic AI systems into roles long reserved for humans requires Islamic finance to examine its position within this emerging landscape.

“The growing expansion of agentic AI systems in finance and business, as they increasingly assume roles long reserved for humans, makes it a scientific and strategic imperative to examine the position of Islamic finance within this emerging paradigm,” he said.

He also said, “The responsibility of Islamic finance is not limited to benefiting from or adapting to these transformations, but also includes contributing to the development of a financial model that combines technological efficiency with value based governance.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Fahad al-Thani, chairman of Dukhan Bank, said agentic systems present opportunities to reimagine financial services in ways that enhance efficiency and responsiveness.

He noted that digital innovation has become a cornerstone of Dukhan Bank’s strategy, reflecting its conviction that technology will play a defining role in shaping the future of Islamic finance.

Engineer Hassan al-Marzouqi, director general of the General Directorate of Endowments, said the emergence of agentic systems opens broad opportunities to enhance asset management and strengthen governance and transparency.

He cautioned that while these technologies offer promise, they also raise Shariah, legal, and regulatory questions that warrant careful study.

Al-Marzouqi added that the directorate’s support for the conference reflects its mission to promote innovative scientific research and enrich knowledge. He expressed hope that the award launched at the event will become a platform for recognising creativity and excellence in Islamic finance.

“We hope the award will become a leading platform for recognising creativity and excellence and a catalyst for advancing knowledge and professional practices across the various fields of Islamic finance.”

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