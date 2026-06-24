Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SKEMA Business School is strengthening the governance of its luxury-focused programme, the MSc Global Luxury Management (GLM), by appointing several leading figures from the sector. During an extraordinary board meeting held in February 2026, the programme announced several strategic nominations to support its development in Dubai.

Three new members from leading luxury houses

The board welcomes three new members from influential luxury groups and the regional industry ecosystem.

Among them is Miral Youssef, the President of Kering Middle East & Africa, who plays a pivotal role in shaping the Group’s strategic vision, growth trajectory, and brand presence across a diverse and fast-evolving region.

"At the heart of our industry's future is the next generation. It is our collective responsibility to nurture their potential, support their growth, and equip them with the skills and perspectives needed to navigate an ever-evolving luxury landscape. By reinforcing its ties with industry leaders, SKEMA Business School is contributing to building a new generation of leaders equipped to shape the future of our industry.”

Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman at Chalhoub Group, a long-standing strategic partner to leading luxury brands in the Middle East, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s luxury ecosystem and fostering enduring bridges between international brands and local markets.

“Over the course of our journey, we have had the privilege of helping cultivate a culture of savoir faire in the Middle East bringing the spirit of global luxury craftsmanship and the excellence it demands, closer to this region. What matters the most to me today is how we give back what we have been fortunate enough to learn after more than seventeen years of legacy, there is a deep sense of responsibility and genuine gratitude in sharing this experience with the next Generation. Supporting SKEMA’s MSc Global Luxury Management is for me about transmitting knowledge, opening doors and creating spaces where ideas, cultures and perspectives may meet, challenge and enrich one another. Because Education, at its core, is an act of care, it is about nurturing talent, encouraging curiosity and helping shape capable, more thoughtful and more connected leader for the future.”

The third new board member is Robin Langlais, currently Zone President - Middle East & Africa (MEA) at Tiffany & Co. and also a SKEMA alumnus.

“As a SKEMA alumnus, it is a great honour to contribute to a programme that connects academic excellence with the realities of the luxury industry. The development of the Dubai track reflects the strategic importance of this region for luxury brands worldwide.”

At the same time, the academic dimension of the MSc Global Luxury Management programme is being further strengthened by Emmanuelle Rigaud, who oversees the academic teams across the programme’s tracks in New York, Paris and Dubai, working with Lea Kiwan, programme Lead on SKEMA’s Dubai campus.

These appointments reflect SKEMA’s ambition to connect the programme closely with industry decision-makers, fostering professional immersion and anticipating the sector’s ongoing transformations.

A highly international advisory board

These three new members join an advisory board that already includes leading executives and recognised experts from across the luxury industry, some of whom are SKEMA alumni.

They include Vitalie Taittinger, CEO of Champagne Taittinger; Fleur Siesse, Human Resources Director for Creative functions at Chanel Fragrances & Beauty; Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co. and a SKEMA alumnus; Gary Pinagot, Marketing Director at Balenciaga; and Jean-Marc Laborde, former Sales Vice President at J.M. Weston.

The board also includes Margareth Henriquez, board member at Campari Group; Elisa Niemtzow, Vice President Europe at BSR (Business for Social Responsibility); Kelly Emanuelli, Luxury Lead at Pinterest; Sophie Djordjevic, Senior Manager at JD.com and a SKEMA alumna; Nicolas Evrard, marketing and retail consultant and SKEMA alumnus and Katrina Panchout, Professor at SKEMA Business School.

A programme designed along with the luxury industry

Launched in 2019, the MSc Global Luxury Management is built on an international model combining academic teaching with practical projects carried out with leading luxury houses.

The programme notably offers two specialised certificates: Luxury Digital Marketing & Strategy, developed with New York University SPS, and Retail Excellence and Client Relationship Management in Dubai with a specific certificate delivered by LVMH.

Students regularly collaborate with stakeholders across the luxury industry, from major global groups to smaller brands, regardless of their sector of activity. with major brands through industry challenges, hackathons, and professional workshops.

Dubai, a laboratory for global luxury

With the opening of the Dubai-based track in 2025, SKEMA is positioning itself within an ecosystem that has become strategic for international luxury houses.

Opened in February 2025 as SKEMA’s tenth international location, the Dubai campus serves as a strategic gateway to the MENA and Indo-Pacific regions. It already hosts six flagship programmes, including the MSc Global Luxury Management and its Retail Excellence & Client Relationship Management specialisation developed with LVMH, reflecting the School’s ambition to position Dubai at the heart of its international growth strategy.

Driven by the rapid growth of high-end retail, the influx of international clientele, and the increasing presence of global luxury brands, the Gulf region has become one of the most dynamic markets for the luxury industry.

By strengthening its advisory board with executives directly involved in these transformations, SKEMA aims to further consolidate the international and professional dimension of its programme, while preparing future managers for the new frontiers of the luxury industry.

About SKEMA Business School

With 11,000 students from over 130 nationalities, 190 professors, and 63,000 alumni in 145 countries, SKEMA Business School is a global education and research institution that develops committed talent to sustainably transform the world. The hybridisation of social sciences and data sciences is at the heart of its model, and global exposure is its operational mode.

Multi-accredited (AACSB, EQUIS, EFMD Accredited EMBA), the school is recognised worldwide for its research, more than 70 excellent programmes, and international multi-campus structure across seven countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and France.

For more information, please visit www.skema.edu/en