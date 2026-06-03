Dubai, UAE: The Eid in Dubai – Shop, Scan & Win campaign concluded on a high note, awarding AED 200,000 in cash prizes to 25 lucky shoppers as part of this year's Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Running from 18 to 31 May 2026, the campaign invited residents and visitors to enjoy rewarding shopping experiences across participating retail destinations in Dubai while celebrating the spirit of togetherness, generosity and community that defines Eid Al Adha.

Throughout the campaign, shoppers explored Dubai's vibrant retail landscape in search of festive fashion, gifts, dining experiences and family entertainment, embracing the Pulse of Eid that inspired celebrations across the city.

A total of AED 200,000 in cash prizes was awarded to 25 lucky winners through raffle draws conducted on 27, 28 and 29 May, and 1 June 2026. The winners shared the prize pool across three cash prize categories, with five winners receiving AED 15,000 each, five winners receiving AED 10,000 each, and fifteen winners receiving AED 5,000 each, adding to the excitement of the Eid shopping season across participating destinations.

The campaign was hosted across 14 retail & community destinations throughout Dubai, including Al Ghurair Centre, Silicon Central, Bay Avenue, Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Shorooq Community Centre, Serena Marketplace, Villanova, Mudon Community Centre, Souk Al Seef, and New West Zone Malls in Al Khail Gate and Al Mizhar.

These destinations provided residents and visitors with convenient opportunities to participate in the promotion while enjoying festive shopping experiences and Eid celebrations across the city.

"The response to this year's Eid in Dubai Shop & Win Rewards campaign has been exceptional, reflecting the strong engagement of shoppers across participating malls and community destinations throughout Dubai," said Baiju Kurieash, CEO of BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC.

"Through our RaffleTech digital platform, we were able to deliver a seamless, transparent and engaging customer participation experience while creating additional excitement around the Eid shopping season. We extend our sincere appreciation to our partner malls, retailers and every shopper who contributed to the success of this campaign."

The campaign also highlighted the growing role of technology-driven customer engagement platforms in enhancing retail experiences. Powered by RaffleTech's digital raffle and customer engagement technology, the promotion enabled shoppers to participate quickly and conveniently while ensuring a transparent winner selection process.

As part of the wider Eid in Dubai celebrations, the campaign contributed to the city's vibrant retail calendar by encouraging residents and visitors to explore participating destinations while enjoying rewarding shopping experiences during the festive season.

The campaign was organised by BUZ Management, partner of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of the official Eid in Dubai programme and the digital Raffle is powered by Raffle -Tech LLC.

For more information about winners of the campaign is given on the website www.shopandwinrewards.com.

About BUZ Management and Marketing Consulting LLC , Shop & Win rewards.

Shop & Win Rewards, powered by RaffleTech, is a flagship promotion organised by BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC in partnership with participating malls across Dubai. Leveraging the cutting-edge digital capabilities of RaffleTech, a leader in customer engagement and retention technology, the platform delivers a seamless “shop and win” experience that enhances shopper loyalty and participation. Through innovative campaigns and citywide retail activations, BUZ continues to elevate Dubai’s shopping landscape while creating rewarding experiences for residents and visitors alike.