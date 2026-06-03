Manama - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has achieved a significant academic milestone, with all of its Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes reviewed by the Bahrain Education & Training Quality Authority (BQA) receiving a “Confidence” rating, the highest judgement awarded by the Authority for academic programme reviews across higher education institutions in the Kingdom.

The programmes recognised under this outcome are delivered in partnership with internationally respected institutions including Bangor University, the University of London, the Strathclyde Business School, and DePaul University, ensuring students benefit from globally benchmarked education aligned with evolving industry needs and international academic standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ahmed Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said:"This achievement marks an important milestone in BIBF’s academic journey and reflects our continued commitment to delivering higher education aligned with recognised standards that contribute to the quality of education in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This independent recognition also reinforces the success of BIBF’s approach in building an academic ecosystem that combines academic excellence, international collaboration, and alignment with the needs of key economic and professional sectors."

Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of Academic Studies at BIBF, added: "This achievement is an important indicator of the quality of higher education delivered by BIBF and reflects the continuous efforts invested in developing academic programmes, enhancing the learning experience, and ensuring that educational outcomes remain aligned with recognised national standards. This independent evaluation also provides students, parents, and stakeholders with a clear indication of the quality of the academic environment offered by the Institute."

Dr. Maitham AlOraibi, Head of Quality Assurance at BIBF, said: "These outcomes reflect the effectiveness of BIBF’s academic and institutional quality framework, which is built on continuous evaluation, regular review, and a strong culture of ongoing enhancement across the educational experience. This independent assessment serves as an important indicator of the institutional systems in place to support quality higher education."

This achievement reflects BIBF’s continued role within Bahrain’s higher education landscape through an academic model built on recognised quality standards and international academic collaboration.