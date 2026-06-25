Alteryx, Inc., an AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a leader in the analytics and measurement category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise Report.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

As companies centralize their data on cloud platforms like Snowflake, marketing teams are under increased pressure to turn that data into information for more accurate decisions and personalized customer experiences. But many analytics workflows still rely on extracting data into separate processing environments, creating delays, governance challenges, and unnecessary infrastructure costs that slow teams down.

To address these hurdles, Alteryx is expanding its cloud-native analytics capabilities with Live Query for Snowflake, enabling organizations to execute data transformation, orchestration, and analytics workflows directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud using Snowflake’s scalable compute engine. By minimizing data movement and pushing processing directly into Snowflake, customers can simplify infrastructure complexity, reduce operational overhead, and accelerate enterprise-scale analytics through the low-code experience of Alteryx One.

“Organizations want to scale analytics and agentic AI without adding more complexity,” said Rajkumar Irudayaraj, Senior Vice President, Global Technology and Innovation Partners at Alteryx. “Together, Alteryx and Snowflake help businesses operationalize trusted analytics and AI directly where their data lives. With Live Query for Snowflake, teams can turn business logic into governed analytics and AI workflows directly in Snowflake, helping to personalize customer experiences and accelerate decisions without data movement. Business users get a no-code experience, data teams can extend with code, and organizations can move faster without compromising governance or control.”

Alteryx and Snowflake help marketing teams operationalize governed, AI-driven workflows for use cases such as autonomous campaign optimization, predictive micro-segmentation, always-on attribution modeling, and generative content personalization at scale. Teams can orchestrate intelligent agents to combine data from across the business, apply trusted business logic, and automate decision-making directly within Snowflake. This enables faster insights, more responsive customer engagement, and continuous optimization without requiring complex data engineering resources. By executing analytics and AI workflows where data resides, organizations can reduce data movement, strengthen governance, and improve security and performance at scale.

“Enterprises are rethinking how they manage and activate data as AI becomes more deeply embedded into business operations,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Alteryx’s recognition reflects the strong value our collaboration delivers to joint customers. Together, Snowflake and Alteryx enable enterprises to streamline analytics workflows, helping teams accelerate decision-making, strengthen governance, and scale AI-driven operations with greater efficiency and flexibility.”

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026 Report here.

ABOUT ALTERYX:

Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.