DUBAI: RAIYN, the trust-led communications network built for the future, was unveiled today at the Museum of the Future in Dubai by Mazen Nahawi, Founder and CEO of CARMA and RAIYN.

The network brings together four of the region’s leading specialist communications firms, Brazen MENA, Cicero & Bernay, Salient Communication Group and SOCIALEYEZ under a single accountable structure. RAIYN is designed to help organisations across MENA and beyond strengthen their reputation, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes with lasting impact.

The organisations RAIYN serves operate in an environment defined by constant change, heightened scrutiny and increasingly complex stakeholder expectations. Reputation and business performance are more closely connected than ever, yet many leaders still navigate them through fragmented advice and disconnected specialists. RAIYN brings these capabilities together into one integrated model.

It offers clients a team of owner-operators who bring passion and strength, an integrated platform of insights, strategy, and creativity, specialisation that brings in-depth sector expertise, and measurement that proves value. Every engagement starts with regional expertise and aligned thinking, so that communications are relevant, credible and effective from the outset. Its approach is defined by transparent counsel, clear ownership and accountable delivery. Decision-making stays close to the work, and success is measured by the impact created for clients.

Commenting on the launch, Nahawi said:

"The people of this region, nationals and expats, are best suited to speak on its behalf. That is the belief on which RAIYN is built. We have brought together the best practitioners in the region, combining creativity, sector expertise, AI mastery and cultural depth. Communications needs a new dawn. That dawn begins with trust. RAIYN is a promise to bring people together, to build respect and to put trust at the centre of everything our industry does."

Nahawi, who has spent 30 years helping shape the world’s communications intelligence industry, is joined by four RAIYN principals: Ahmad Itani, Founder and Chief Advisor, Cicero & Bernay; Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner, Brazen MENA; Sean Trainor, Chief Executive, Salient Communication Group; and Tarek Esper, Managing Director, SOCIALEYEZ.

Each firm contributes distinct strengths to one connected model.

Brazen MENA is an insights-led communications agency shaping reputations and building influence for global and regional brands across lifestyle, luxury and corporate communications. Built on strategy, intelligence, care and genuine partnership with every client.

Cicero & Bernay has helped define the evolution of strategic communication across the MENA region, bringing analytical rigour, creative discipline and a culture of measurable outcomes, guided by its enduring principle “Empowered by Facts.”

Salient Communication Group is a Riyadh-based strategic communication consultancy helping leaders close the gap between what their organisations do and what stakeholders believe they do.

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, driven by its philosophy “Create No Matter What,” which brings strategy and execution under one roof and ensures ideas land creatively and deliver commercially.

RAIYN brings together more than 700 professionals across strategic advisory, creative, digital and intelligence, and operates within News Group International (NGI), which also owns CARMA, the global media intelligence company. Through CARMA, RAIYN embeds real-time intelligence, analysis and foresight into strategy, counsel and outcome measurement, helping organisations navigate complexity and identify opportunities as they emerge.

The name RAIYN reflects the principles on which the network is built. Drawing inspiration from light (Ray), growth (Rain), humanity (Ai), intelligence (AI) and balance (Y/N), it represents the balance between human relationships and technology, intelligence and creativity, ambition and responsibility. At its heart is a belief that the strongest communications are built when different perspectives, disciplines and strengths come together to create trust and lasting value.

About RAIYN

RAIYN is the trust-led communications network of the future, serving organisations across MENA and beyond. Part of News Group International (NGI), which also owns CARMA, the global media intelligence company, RAIYN brings together specialist capabilities across strategic advisory, creative, digital and intelligence as a single connected partner. It helps organisations build reputation and create trust through accountability, insight and measurable outcomes.

The network comprises Brazen MENA, Cicero & Bernay, Salient Communication Group and SOCIALEYEZ. Each firm retains its specialist identity and leadership while operating under shared standards.

RAIYN is led by Mazen Nahawi, Founder and CEO of CARMA and RAIYN, alongside four firm principals: Ahmad Itani, Louise Jacobson, Sean Trainor and Tarek Esper.

https://raiyn.com/

https://brazenmena.com/

https://ciceroandbernay.com/

https://salientksa.com/

https://social-eyez.com/

Media enquiries: Brazen MENA

E: mena@brazenmena.com / M: Kristina Fernandes or Louise Jacobson