H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ We are committed to supporting private sector companies as they explore high-potential opportunities in global markets .”

130 participants learned about trade and investment opportunities and gained valuable insights into doing business in the targeted markets.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised its latest ‘In Focus’ event today to help local companies explore expansion opportunities in Poland and Hungary.

The event attracted 130 participants, who learned about key trade and investment opportunities and gained valuable insights into doing business in Poland and Hungary. Attendees also explored the most promising sectors in both countries and discussed effective strategies to enter these markets and achieve sustainable growth.

The event serves as an introduction to the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join trade missions organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to carefully selected international markets. The chamber plans to organise trade missions to Poland and Hungary during Q4 2026.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to supporting private sector companies as they explore high-potential opportunities in global markets. By building bridges with international partners and creating effective platforms for dialogue and knowledge exchange, we are helping businesses expand internationally, strengthen their competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth. These efforts support Dubai’s vision to consolidate its position as a global hub for business, trade, and investment, while enabling the business community to access new opportunities around the world.”

The session included a presentation on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies, as well as an overview of the trade and investment opportunities available in Poland and Hungary.

Participants in the ‘In Focus’ series benefit from in-depth business intelligence on the markets they are considering for trade and investment expansion, as well as tailored recommendations throughout every stage of their international growth journeys. This includes access to the latest market data and advice on doing business, together with guidance on company set-up processes and the establishment of joint ventures.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.