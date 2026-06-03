Accolade by UK’s leading travel magazine celebrates destinations committed to sustainable, regenerative and eco-friendly travel experiences

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla has once again been recognised by Wanderlust, the UK’s leading travel magazine, making its prestigious Green List for the second year in a row.

The accolade celebrates destinations committed to sustainable, regenerative and eco-friendly travel experiences, with the world-class AlUla Dark Sky Reserve being highlighted in this year’s list.

The recognition is anchored by two sites within the ancient nature destination - AlUla Manara and Gharameel Nature Reserve - both certified by DarkSky International as Dark Sky Parks. AlUla is one of the only destinations in the Middle East to boast DarkSky Parks – four in total, including Sharaan National Park and Wadi Nakhlah Nature Reserve. Moreover, independent measurements place AlUla’s skies in the top 5% globally for natural darkness and sky quality – ideal for astrophotography, guided stargazing and night-time exploration.

Dark-sky-compliant infrastructure and non-development zones are also protecting nocturnal biodiversity in AlUla, including 18 bat species. This dedication has helped position AlUla as the world’s third-largest DarkSky International-certified Dark Sky Park, offering travellers an unparalleled opportunity to witness some of the clearest night skies on Earth.

Wanderlust highlighted how AlUla’s heritage of navigation, timekeeping and agriculture is intertwined with celestial traditions spanning millennia. Community-led programmes like ‘Ramadan Under the AlUla Stars’ connect locals and visitors through nights of storytelling, stargazing and cultural exchange, while curated night-time hikes, tours and stargazing experiences connect discerning travellers with the cosmos and pristine nature.

With its vast connected landscapes, exceptional celestial clarity and thoughtful visitor programming, AlUla is redefining sustainable, experience-rich travel under the stars, inspiring eco-conscious travellers worldwide.

Visit experiencealula.com to learn more.

For further information, please contact:

media@rcu.gov.sa; RCU.Destination@hkstrategies.com