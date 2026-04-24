Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dalil Holding (“Dalil”) and e7 Group PJSC (“e7”), leading providers of secure identity solutions, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to collaborate on Idenex, a specialized identity management company and a subsidiary of Dalil. Under the MoU, e7 will explore a potential strategic investment in Idenex, in line with its long-term growth strategy.

The strategic collaboration will create a UAE identity solutions national champion, reinforcing the country’s position as one of the most advanced nations globally in delivering secure, integrated, and citizen-centric identity ecosystems. Over the past decade, the UAE has successfully implemented large-scale identity and digital government solutions that have set international benchmarks for efficiency, security, and service excellence. This collaboration represents a clear strategic intent to scale the UAE’s proven identity solutions model internationally through a unified, globally competitive platform.

Idenex was established with the objective of expanding its successful model into global markets and positioning itself as one of the world’s leading providers of smart digital identity solutions. The company delivers advanced, scalable identity ecosystems designed to meet the needs of governments and large enterprises worldwide. Idenex offers a new generation of digital identity systems built to enable organizations to develop integrated, secure, and flexible identity infrastructures that efficiently support national programs and large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Its solutions empower clients to manage data and digital identities with greater accuracy and security, reduce operational risks, accelerate digital transformation efforts, enhance operational efficiency, and improve user experiences. Through globally scalable and practical solutions, Idenex helps governments and institutions build trusted digital infrastructure that drives growth, elevates service quality, and enables them to confidently embrace the future of digital transformation.

The MoU also reflects a shared strategic ambition to position Idenex as a trusted global partner, capable of standing alongside leading international providers while leveraging the UAE’s track record in innovation, governance, and service excellence. By building on this foundation, Idenex aims to support governments and institutions in developing secure, scalable, and future-ready identity infrastructures.

Through the strategic collaboration, Dalil and e7 will combine advanced identity technologies with secure manufacturing capabilities to deliver a fully integrated offering spanning digital identity platforms, secure document issuance, and identity-enabled services, covering the full lifecycle of identity management from enrolment and personalization to credential management, authentication, and lifecycle services across both national and international markets.

Talal Al Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of Dalil said:

“Idenex is about taking something the UAE has already done exceptionally well and making it accessible to the rest of the world. What makes this moment important is the partnership with e7. It allows us to move faster, deliver with confidence, and present a model that is not only innovative, but fully operational from day one. That combination is what will define Idenex as we take it beyond the UAE.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohamad Yousef, Chief Executive Officer at Idenex, said:

"The United Arab Emirates has successfully established itself as one of the world’s leading nations in identity systems and digital government transformation. Through Idenex, a strategic collaboration between Dalil Holding and e7 Group, we are focused on delivering practical and innovative solutions that create measurable impact across global markets. We look forward to expanding this success internationally after these systems have proven their efficiency locally, enabling international markets to adopt the same standards of performance, reliability, and innovation. In this context, Idenex represents a strategic step toward establishing Emirati technology as a new global benchmark in digital identity systems and their applications across multiple sectors."

For e7, the MoU represents a strategic investment aligned with its long-term growth strategy to strengthen and expand its end-to-end identity solutions offering by combining its established physical identity manufacturing capabilities with digital identity platforms, software, and integration services. Through Idenex, e7 aims to broaden its presence across the secure identity value chain, support recurring, long-duration revenue models, optimize capacity utilization, and enhance its presence in large-scale government identity programmes.

Commenting on e7’s involvement in Idenex, Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chairman of e7 Group, said: “e7 has built a strong position as a regional secure identity champion, anchored in trusted government relationships, high-quality execution and disciplined capital allocation. The signing of today’s MoU with Dalil reflects a clear strategic intent in line with our ambition to further strengthen our end-to-end value proposition by complementing our physical identity capabilities with advanced digital identity platforms. This collaboration supports the creation of a UAE national champion with the scale and capabilities to compete internationally, with the potential to enhance the quality, resilience and scalability of e7’s growth over the long term, while remaining firmly aligned with our governance and return-focused framework.”

Esteban Gómez Nadal, Group Chief Executive Officer of e7 Group, added:

“Governments are increasingly looking for integrated identity solutions that seamlessly combine secure physical credentials with digital identity, authentication and lifecycle management. The proposed collaboration with Dalil through Idenex, will accelerate our participation in fully integrated ‘phygital’ identity solutions. By combining e7’s industrial scale, market access, and delivery track record with Dalil’s technology platforms and intellectual property, we are creating a

UAE-based platform with global scalability. This strategic investment will also enable us to better leverage our existing infrastructure, enhance capacity utilization, and unlock new long-term, recurring revenue opportunities internationally.”

About Dalil

Dalil is a leading UAE-based company specializing in digital identity solutions, security technologies, and smart government systems. The company delivers advanced technologies that help governments and enterprises build more secure, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure. Through its specialized expertise, Dalil supports organizations in accelerating digital transformation and achieving tangible operational outcomes.

The company has a strong track record in delivering strategic digital transformation projects both locally and internationally, having contributed to the development and implementation of national initiatives and large-scale technology programs in collaboration with government entities and major institutions. These capabilities reflect Dalil’s ability to provide trusted, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of different markets while supporting governments in building a more advanced digital future. Website: www.dalil.tech

About Idenex

Idenex is a specialized digital identity solutions company and a subsidiary of Dalil Information Technology, established to bring successful UAE expertise in digital identity to global markets.

The company focuses on delivering the next generation of digital identity ecosystems that enable governments and enterprises to build integrated and secure identity and data management systems. These solutions enhance operational efficiency, reduce fraud risks, and accelerate digital transformation adoption.

Idenex provides scalable and adaptable solutions designed to meet the needs of different markets, backed by deep expertise in delivering large-scale national projects. This positions the company as a trusted partner for governments and institutions seeking to build advanced and sustainable digital infrastructure aligned with the highest standards of performance, reliability, and innovation.

About e7 Group PJSC

e7 Group (ADX: e7), a leading identity solutions player and market leader in educational services, delivers quality solutions for tangible brand presence through its integrated products and solutions across several business units including Identity, Printing, Packaging and Logistics & Distribution. The company’s value proposition is anchored in an integrated account management model, focusing on customer centricity and extracting synergies from operations to deliver innovation and excellence across every solution. e7 has a diverse and expanding customer base, including governments, enterprises, and financial institutions, with customers located in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit www.e7group.ae.