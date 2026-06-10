As part of its strategic partnership with Abdullah Al Salem University (AASU), Weyay Bank continues its commitment to supporting youth by engaging with high school graduates at the university’s booth in The Avenues from June 8 to 10. This initiative coincides with the start of the university’s summer semester, offering students a timely opportunity to explore their academic and financial options.

The initiative aims to empower students by introducing them to the academic programs offered by AASU, while also raising awareness of Weyay’s innovative digital banking services designed to meet their needs. These include simplified digital payment solutions through the app and prepaid cards tailored to different lifestyles—most notably the SELECT prepaid card, created specifically for students receiving academic allowances.

The SELECT card offers exclusive benefits that support students’ day-to-day lifestyles, helping them manage their expenses more easily. Designed with a digital-first approach, the card can be issued instantly through the app and used immediately, giving users full control over their spending, budgeting, and savings. Additionally, Weyay provides smart saving tools within its saving pots, enabling students to build better financial habits with ease and transparency.

The activation was attended by representatives from both Weyay Bank and Abdullah Al Salem University and featured a range of activities including introducing students to digital banking features, offering simple financial guidance, and distributing valuable giveaways.

Commenting on the initiative, Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank, said: "At Weyay, we believe that empowering youth starts with financial empowerment. Initiatives like this allow us to be present at key milestones in students’ lives, especially as they begin their university journey. Through our digital solutions, including the SELECT prepaid card, we aim to deliver a banking experience that is simple, flexible, and truly built around their lifestyle."

In turn, Professor Mona Sulaiman Al‑Ahmad, President of Abdullah AlSalem University, expressed her appreciation for the partnership, stating: "At Abdullah Al Salem University, we are committed to supporting our students not only academically, but also by equipping them with essential life skills—particularly financial awareness. Our collaboration with Weyay Bank represents an important step in helping students gain practical tools that enable them to manage their finances with confidence and independence."