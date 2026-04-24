Dubai, UAE; Al Ramz Corporation PJSC announced that its shareholders have approved a cash dividend of AED 38 million (7 fils per share) for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, following the Company’s Annual General Assembly Meeting held on 22 April 2026.

The meeting, chaired by Dhafer Sahmi Al Ahbabi, recorded a quorum of 72.6% of the Company’s share capital, reflecting strong shareholder participation.

During the assembly, shareholders approved all agenda items, including the Board of Directors’ report and audited financial statements for 2025, as well as the appointment of Hazem Ben Gacem as a new board member.

The approved dividend reflects Al Ramz’s continued commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, supported by its solid financial performance and disciplined growth strategy.

ABOUT AL RAMZ

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research. The company’s specialized asset management services are delivered through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARAM Capital, a regulated entity under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

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