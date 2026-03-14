Kuwait: The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) held a high-level discussion with senior representatives of Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, regarding the potential resumption of air services between Kuwait City and Colombo, with possible onward connectivity to India.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, and Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of CAASL. Discussions focused on regulatory facilitation, operational considerations, and strengthening bilateral aviation cooperation in response to the current operational environment affecting aviation activities in Kuwait and the broader region.

During the meeting, Capt. Rambukwella conveyed the Government of Sri Lanka’s commitment to supporting international carriers that contribute to maintaining and enhancing air connectivity with Sri Lanka while ensuring full compliance with international aviation safety, security, and regulatory standards.

Capt. Rambukwella stated: “The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka warmly welcomes the continued engagement of Jazeera Airways in strengthening air connectivity between Kuwait and Sri Lanka. In my capacity as the Director General of Civil Aviation, I wish to reaffirm CAASL’s commitment to facilitating the necessary regulatory processes, consistent with international civil aviation standards and recommended practices.

We appreciate the constructive dialogue with Mr. Barathan Pasupathi and his team, and we remain ready to extend our fullest cooperation to support the safe, secure, and efficient resumption of operations between Kuwait and Colombo for the benefit of passengers, the Sri Lankan diaspora, and the broader regional aviation network.”

Mr. Pasupathi expressed appreciation for the proactive engagement of the Sri Lankan authorities and noted the airline’s interest in restoring services between Kuwait and Colombo, with potential extensions to India to further enhance connectivity within the region.

“We appreciate the openness and prompt engagement of the Sri Lankan authorities in supporting the restoration of services between Kuwait and Colombo, with the possibility of extending connectivity to India. I would like to thank Capt. Rambukwella and his team for their cooperation throughout this process, and we look forward to making a formal announcement once the necessary regulatory processes are completed.”

As part of its operational assessment, Jazeera Airways is evaluating the possibility of operating scheduled services to Colombo while exploring opportunities to extend connectivity onward to India. Such an initiative would support the growing travel demand among the Sri Lankan and Indian diaspora communities in the Gulf region.

The proposed collaboration is also expected to facilitate the safe and timely return of Kuwaiti citizens and residents currently in Sri Lanka or India, thereby supporting passenger mobility during the present period of regional operational disruption.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with international aviation partners and regulatory authorities to ensure the continued safety, security, and resilience of global air transport operations.​​​​