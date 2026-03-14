Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has renewed its agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest airline and one of the fastest growing airlines in the world.

Announced at MRO South Asia Summit 2026, the agreement outlines Joramco’s role in performing C-checks, lease return work, and aircraft paint jobs on IndiGo’s A320neo fleet. This partnership further reinforces Joramco’s growing footprint in South Asia and its position as a trusted MRO provider for leading global airlines.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer - DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued collaboration with IndiGo reflects a shared focus on operational excellence, efficiency, and long-term value. This partnership underscores Joramco’s capability to deliver consistent, high-quality maintenance solutions for modern fleets, while advancing our strategy to deepen our presence in key growth markets.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy