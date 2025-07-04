Penthouse is also largest apartment sold in Dubai so far this year

Sale underscores global investor interest in fast-growing wellness real estate sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has announced the sale of The Observatory, the showpiece penthouse at Akala, the recently launched wellness-focused branded residences project located adjacent to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Valued at AED125 million, the sale ranks as one of the top 10 apartments sold in Dubai so far in 2025, underscoring the strong global investor interest in Akala.

Spanning two floors at the top of one of Akala’s 220-metre twin towers, The Observatory offers panoramic, unblocked views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, DIFC and the Zabeel area. Featuring six bedrooms, The Observatory is also notable for a number of design features including an expansive Grand Room that showcases the views, public and private wings, an art gallery and a rooftop terrace with private pool and jacuzzi.

At over 23,000 square feet in size, The Observatory is larger than any apartment ever sold in the DIFC, and is also the biggest apartment sold in Dubai so far this year.

Located between Index Tower and Central Park Towers, the AED5 billion Akala project is underpinned by a precision wellness ecosystem that integrates advanced diagnostics, performance therapies and a curated hospitality model to deliver measurable health outcomes.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We have positioned Akala as the world’s most advanced wellness residences, and this sale underscores the strength of demand for a new category of real estate, which is intentional, intelligent and focused on long-term wellbeing. In addition, the high value of this penthouse, which is rare for a non-waterfront property, speaks to the strength of Akala’s location, product quality and brand positioning.”

The 534 branded residences at Akala, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star hotel located in the same complex, incorporate built-in wellness features, including air and water purification systems, circadian lighting, organic sleep systems and intelligent climate zoning. Shared amenities span more than 13,000 square metres and include a clinical wellness centre, spa, high-performance gym and studios, as well as the Akala Spa.

Akala also features a unique ‘weightless’ service environment, combining AI-enabled hospitality, wellness concierges, in-home treatments and curated meal plans. Akala is LEED Gold and WELL Silver precertified and is the first location in a global pipeline of wellness-focused residences and retreats planned under the Akala brand.

Construction on Akala will begin in 2026 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2029.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched nine record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.