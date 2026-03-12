Dubai: The DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest start-up and innovation hub in the world operating out of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in partnership with Capital.com has announced the launch of CapitalHer, a new flagship programme designed to empower women across the GCC with the knowledge, confidence, and practical exposure needed to engage with financial markets responsibly.

CapitalHer is a six-week accelerator-style programme beginning in March 2026 for GCC National women, combining financial education, hands-on learning, mentorship, and peer collaboration. The initiative aims to close participation gaps in trading and investing by creating an accessible, supportive environment where women can build skills, test strategies, and learn from industry experts. The programme is structured to ensure both foundational learning and practical application. Interested applicants are invited to register before March 30.

CapitalHer will select 25–30 GCC National women based on motivation and potential, with recruitment supported through the DIFC Innovation Hub channels and partner networks. Regional partners, mentors, and subject matter experts will support the cohort, with workshops ending in the end of April 2026. CapitalHer will conclude with a ‘Demo Day’ at the Dubai FinTech Summit, part of the Dubai Future Finance Week 2026, celebrating participant journeys, insights, and standout achievements.

As the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, the DIFC Innovation Hub fosters innovation, enterprise and talent across sectors.

For Capital.com, the partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub reflects its core belief that financial literacy and inclusion are the starting points for healthy market participation. The company’s recent research into MENA’s retail trading landscape shows a young, highly educated and increasingly active investor base – but also highlights the need for more education-led pathways and greater diversity among those engaging with the markets. CapitalHer is designed to turn that insight into action by focusing specifically on women’s financial capability and confidence.

Mohammed AlBlooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “CapitalHer reflects the DIFC Innovation Hub’s role as a platform where talent, innovation and opportunity converge. By anchoring this programme, we are enabling women across the GCC to build practical financial capability while gaining exposure to the region’s most dynamic FinTech and innovation environment Through initiatives such as CapitalHer, we are strengthening an inclusive, future-ready financial ecosystem that supports talent development, responsible innovation and long-term economic growth.”

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA added: “Education and responsible engagement are at the heart of Capital.com’s mission. Through CapitalHer we’re not just talking about empowerment, we’re creating a safe, structured space for women to learn, practise and ask questions – with access to mentors, real-time tools and a community of peers. This is exactly the kind of initiative that reflects our values as a regulated, education-first trading platform.”

As DIFC shapes the future of finance, participants of CapitalHer will immensely benefit from the ecosystem, underpinning the transformational initiatives within the Dubai Economic Agenda. Through the DIFC Academy and Dubai AI Academy, the DIFC Innovation Hub and DIFC continue to nurture an expanding community of talent. A record 10,164 learners completed programmes at the DIFC Academy in 2025, taking the total number since inception to 51,620.

More details about the programme can be found in the following link: https://www.innovationhub.difc.ae/accelerators/startup-programs/entrepreneur-programmes/capitalher

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a global, regulated financial company established in 2016. It operates a technology-led online trading platform providing access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company’s operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital.com operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company’s focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

