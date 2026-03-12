Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Following its record-breaking USD $30 million Series B funding round in 2025, the largest AI investment at the time in MENA, Lucidya, the AI-native Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Agent platform as a key factor of its strategic growth plan for 2026, centered on continued product portfolio innovation and accelerated expansion across the MENA region.

The launch comes as MENA enterprises shift from AI experimentation to full-scale operationalization, with Lucidya delivering extraordinary commercial results that validate this market transformation. In Q4 2025, the company achieved 3x sales growth compared to Q4 2024, with new sales in Q4 alone exceeding the first six years combined.

Purpose-built for MENA: Autonomous AI at scale

Unlike Western AI solutions requiring extensive customization for Arabic markets, Lucidya's Enterprise AI Agent platform is purpose-built for the region with autonomous capabilities that enable organizations to scale customer service operations without proportional headcount growth.

The cloud-native platform currently detects over 15 types of Arabic dialects including slang with +92% accuracy, delivering:

Autonomous Resolution: AI agents independently handle customer support and service requests across digital channels, escalating only complex cases to human teams

Enterprise-Grade Governance: Advanced controls, compliance frameworks, and oversight mechanisms ensure responsible AI deployment

Cultural Intelligence: Native understanding of code-switching, regional idioms, and cultural context - not translation layers

Regulatory Compliance: Built-in alignment with Saudi PDPL and regional data protection requirements

Rapid Deployment: 4-6 week implementation

"The AI experimentation phase is over in MENA. Enterprises are now operationalizing AI at scale, and they need platforms built specifically for Arabic markets," said Abdullah Asiri, CEO and Founder of Lucidya. "Our 3x sales growth proves that regional organizations are ready for AI agents that truly understand their languages, cultures, and regulatory requirements. This platform represents the next era of customer experience - where AI works autonomously alongside teams to deliver exceptional service at scale."

Delivering measurable business impact

Lucidya's Enterprise AI Agent platform enables organizations to:

Handle thousands of simultaneous conversations - equivalent to hundreds of human agents - at a fraction of the cost

Deliver 24/7/365 customer service with sub-second response times

Reduce average customer service costs by 60-70%

Achieve 90%+ first-contact resolution rates

Support national economic diversification goals by augmenting local teams

Turn every customer interaction into actionable intelligence through zero-party data capture

The platform aligns with regional digital transformation mandates and addresses MENA's acute talent shortage in customer service, supporting workforce development objectives by allowing human agents to focus on complex, high-value interactions.

Accelerated regional expansion

To support accelerating demand, Lucidya is opening its first GCC sales office beyond Saudi Arabia, enabling direct coverage of enterprises across the wider MENA region. This expansion strengthens the company’s access to the region’s rapidly growing CRM market, projected to reach USD4.6 billion, and positions Lucidya for its next phase of regional scale.

The company continues to strengthen its regional footprint through partnerships with leading global and regional players including Infobip, Atlas Crisis, Lithe, and Ithra, while increasing its presence at leading AI and CX forums across the region.

"AI will no longer sit at the edge of customer experience, rather it will work autonomously alongside teams across every channel," Asiri added. "We built Lucidya's platform specifically for MENA markets because global solutions fail to understand cultural nuances and regional compliance needs. Every organization in MENA should be able to deliver exceptional customer service at scale, in Arabic, with cultural precision. We're building the AI infrastructure to make that future possible."

Platform innovation and 40% R&D investment increase

To support its vision, Lucidya is increasing investment in its AI and R&D teams by 40%, expanding its comprehensive CX platform across key domains.

Building on existing capabilities across social listening, OmniServe, feedback management, customer profiles, and media monitoring, Lucidya plans to launch two additional specialized solutions in 2026:

Unified Case & Ticketing Management: A centralized system spanning social, digital, and service channels, featuring SLA-driven automation, AI-native routing, escalation management, live performance dashboards, and customer self-service portals.

AI-Driven Marketing Automation: A generative AI-native marketing platform supporting campaign orchestration, content generation, ad optimization, cross-channel analytics, and influencer performance management - all with real-time sentiment analysis across 15+ Arabic dialects for culturally precise, localized campaigns.

Lucidya’s Enterprise AI Agent platform marks the beginning of a new era of autonomous, culturally intelligent customer experience across the MENA region.