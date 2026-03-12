Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 12, 2026, with a legal quorum of 86.59%.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Chairman of the Board, and attended by Mr Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Board of Directors and executive management, shareholders, representatives of the Sharia Supervisory Board, external auditors, and regulatory authorities.

The meeting commenced with the approval of the minutes of the previous AGM held on March 17, 2025, followed by the discussion and approval of the Board of Directors’ report on the Bank’s activities for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The attendees also listened to the report of the Sharia Supervisory Board on the Bank’s activities for the same financial year, as well as the report of the external auditors on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Subsequently, the shareholders discussed and approved the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The General Assembly approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation regarding the allocation of the Net Profit for the year as follows: transferring BD 1,158,115 to the statutory reserve, transferring BD 10,392,815 to retained earnings, and allocating BD 30,220 to the Zakat Fund.

The General Assembly also approved the Board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends to all ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, at 6% of the nominal share value, equivalent to 6 Fils per share, with a total value of BD 6,512,122. Accordingly, the last trading day to be eligible for the dividend will be March 15, 2026, the ex-dividend date will be March 16, 2026, the record date will be March 17, 2026, and the dividends will be distributed to eligible shareholders on March 31, 2026.

During the meeting, the shareholders also approved the proposal to distribute Board of Directors’ remuneration amounting to BD 194,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. The General Assembly further ratified transactions conducted during the financial year ended 31 December 2025 with related parties or major shareholders in accordance with Article (189) of the Bahraini Commercial Companies Law, as disclosed in Note (32) of the consolidated financial statements.

The Assembly reviewed and approved the Corporate Governance Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, including the Bank’s compliance with the requirements of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and discharged the Board members from liability for their actions during the same financial year.

The General Assembly also approved the re-appointment of the external auditors for the financial year 2026 and authorised the Board of Directors to determine their fees, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Shareholders further approved transferring the responsibility for the calculation and payment of Zakat on the statutory reserve and retained earnings to the shareholders themselves, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standard No. (9) and Sharia Standard No. (35) relating to Zakat, effective from the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

The Assembly also approved the proposed amendments to the Bank’s Remuneration Framework, including the variable remuneration policy and the employee share ownership incentive scheme, while authorising the Board of Directors to make any necessary future amendments, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

On this occasion, Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Khaleeji Bank, stated: “We meet today amid the current circumstances in the region, reaffirming our unity behind the nation under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and expressing our full confidence in the measures and actions undertaken by the government under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to safeguard the security and stability of the nation. We also extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the brave members of the armed forces, loyal security personnel, medical professionals and all frontline workers for their dedicated efforts and great sacrifices in preserving the safety and security of the nation and society. We pray to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Bahrain, its land, leadership and people, and to continue to bless it with security, stability and prosperity, and to safeguard the GCC countries and their peoples from all harm.”

“The year 2025 represented an important strategic milestone in Khaleeji Bank’s journey, during which we continued to strengthen a more resilient and sustainable Islamic banking model that balances growth with financial discipline while reinforcing institutional stability. This approach has contributed to strengthening the Bank’s financial base and improving capital management efficiency, enabling the Bank to continue delivering added value to its shareholders while maintaining the balance between supporting returns and meeting expansion and compliance requirements, within a long-term vision focused on sustainability and maximising impact,” the Chairman continued.

He added: “The General Assembly’s approval of cash dividend distributions for the second consecutive year reflects the success of this balanced approach and demonstrates the stability of performance and the Board’s confidence in the Bank’s financial readiness. We look forward to the next phase with greater focus on diversifying income sources and enhancing operational efficiency, further strengthening Khaleeji Bank’s position as a leading Islamic banking institution.”

For his part, Mr Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, said: “The results for 2025 demonstrated clear improvement in the Bank’s financial and operational performance. We recorded Net Profit attributable to shareholders of BD 11.582 million, representing a 10.27% growth compared to the previous year. Total Income also increased to BD 63.903 million, supported by improved income from financing contracts and enhanced balance sheet efficiency. This performance reflects improved balance sheet management and more efficient utilisation of capital, while maintaining full compliance with regulatory requirements.”

He added: “In the coming phase, we will focus on maximising returns from core business activities, diversifying revenue streams, and leveraging digital solutions more effectively to enhance operational efficiency. We will also continue investing in systems and human capital while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management that supports sustainable growth and strengthens Khaleeji Bank’s ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders and customers.”

The meeting concluded with reaffirming Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to further strengthening its financial resilience, delivering sustainable value to its shareholders, and providing Sharia-compliant banking and investment solutions that support the continued economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain.