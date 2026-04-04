Nouf Al-Mashaan: “Empowering entrepreneurs lies at the heart of our national responsibility and corporate strategy.”

Kuwait - In a move underscoring the growing importance of entrepreneurship to Kuwait’s economic resilience, the National Fund for SME Development has announced a strategic media partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait, aimed at supporting and empowering local entrepreneurs.

The acting Director General of SME Development, Basma Khaled Al-Jassem said the organisation continues to strengthen the SME ecosystem through enhanced follow-up mechanisms and the development of more responsive support frameworks tailored to businesses at various stages of growth.

She emphasised that the Fund’s role extends beyond financing, encompassing a broader vision of comprehensive empowerment.

“The Fund operates within an integrated framework that goes beyond financial support,” Al-Jasem said. “We are focused on continuous engagement, simplifying procedures, strengthening communication with entrepreneurs, and fostering a business environment that ensures sustainability and encourages growth and expansion.”

She added that the Fund is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with the private sector to broaden the scope of services available to entrepreneurs and create high-quality growth opportunities. The collaboration with Ooredoo Kuwait, she noted, stands as a practical example of this approach, offering digital solutions and marketing platforms designed to enhance business visibility, improve operational efficiency, and expand market reach.

A Pillar of Economic Stability

Al-Jasem described the empowerment of small and medium enterprises as a direct investment in the future of the national economy, stressing the need for coordinated efforts between public and private stakeholders.

“In the current climate, marked by exceptional regional challenges, supporting SMEs is no longer merely a developmental choice; it is a national imperative,” she said. “It requires accelerated efforts and innovative, practical solutions to ensure business continuity, safeguard achievements, and strengthen the ability of enterprises to adapt and grow under varying conditions.”

She added that the Fund has intensified coordination with relevant entities to reduce the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, while opening new avenues for marketing and support to enhance the competitiveness of national enterprises.

A Strategic Partnership

Al-Jasem noted that these efforts have culminated in a joint campaign with Ooredoo Kuwait, describing the partnership as a sophisticated model of public-private collaboration. She said it reflects a shift from traditional forms of support towards effective empowerment; through promoting entrepreneurial ventures, strengthening their media presence, and providing advanced digital solutions to boost efficiency and expand outreach.

National Responsibility

From her side, Nouf Musaed Al-Mashaan, Executive Director, Strategy and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Kuwait, said the company sees supporting SMEs as a core national responsibility, given their role as key drivers of economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

“At Ooredoo, we believe that empowering entrepreneurs is integral to our national duty,” she said. “We are committed to leveraging our capabilities and expertise in telecommunications and technology to support this vital sector and enhance its sustainability and growth potential.”

She added that the partnership with the National Fund comes at a critical juncture, requiring closer alignment and faster implementation of initiatives that support entrepreneurs.

Supporting the Entrepreneurial Journey

Al-Mashaan stressed that, amid ongoing regional developments and challenges, supporting SMEs has become an urgent necessity rather than an option. This, she said, is driving Ooredoo to intensify its efforts in delivering advanced digital solutions and effective marketing platforms that enable businesses to grow with confidence.

She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to implementing a strategy centred on supporting SMEs through targeted initiatives and strategic partnerships.

“We are committed to being a genuine partner in the entrepreneurial journey,” she said, “and to playing an active role in building a more resilient and sustainable national economy; one that is driven by innovation and enterprise.”