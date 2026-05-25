Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Sukoon Insurance PJSC, UAE’s leading multi-line insurer, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website, marking a critical milestone in the company’s strategic objective to aggressively invest in customer-first digital services. The new platform sets several regional benchmarks for innovation, further transitioning Sukoon to an agile, digitally native organisation.

The website delivers a highly responsive, mobile-friendly experience that allows customers to navigate products, access claims information, and complete service journeys in under one or two minutes. The enhancement standardises the digital ecosystem across all five of Sukoon's entity websites, including Sukoon Takaful, Sukoon Workplace Savings, Syndicate 2880, and Sultanate of Oman.

Built on an advanced, Sitecore-based headless architecture, the platform dramatically reduces time-to-market for new products and features, deeply empowering Sukoon’s Marketing and Digital teams.

“This redesign is fueled by our ambitious goals to embrace absolute digital modernity,” said Hammad Khan, Interim CEO of Sukoon. “We are putting the power entirely in the hands of our customers to connect with us on their own terms. Rooted deeply in our organisational pillars of care, simplicity and trust, this new platform future-proofs our digital goals and allows us to anticipate market shifts rather than just reacting to them.”

The website launch is the first phase of Sukoon's broader digital overhaul, which will soon be followed by entirely new product journeys and a comprehensive revamp of the mySukoon mobile app.

To explore the new digital experience, visit www.sukoon.com