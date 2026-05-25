Dubai, UAE – Metabolic (formerly GluCare.Health), a leader in integrated metabolic and chronic disease management, proudly announces its partnership with Roche, the world's leading provider of in-vitro diagnostics, to become among the first healthcare providers globally to offer Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay testing as a research screening tool for early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) detection in patients with elevated risk, such as those with diabetes, obesity and metabolic risk factors. By leveraging Roche’s world-class diagnostic innovation and precision biomarker technology, this initiative, conducted at Metabolic facilities in Dubai, positions Metabolic as a pioneer in neurology diagnostics, addressing the critical link between metabolic dysfunction and cognitive health.

Revolutionizing Early Alzheimer’s Detection for Metabolically High-Risk Patients

Metabolic is the among the first healthcare providers worldwide to integrate Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay, a validated blood-based biomarker, into clinical research practice for patients with metabolic risk factors, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Unlike existing commercial offerings from laboratory testing companies, which focus on individuals with cognitive impairment, Metabolic’s program targets asymptomatic individuals with metabolic conditions known to elevate AD risk. With diagnostic performance comparable to invasive cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing and costly PET imaging (AUC 0.93–0.96), Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay enables early identification of AD pathology, empowering timely interventions to mitigate cognitive decline (Palmqvist et al., Alzheimer’s & Dementia, 2023).

This research initiative builds on Metabolic’s forward-thinking approach to brain health in chronic disease populations. Two years ago Metabolic began administering cognitive function tests routinely to diabetic patients - recognizing the emerging concept of “Type 3 Diabetes”a term highlighting the strong link between metabolic dysfunction and cognitive impairment. This underscores the heightened AD risk in patients with insulin resistance and chronic inflammation, potentially exploring Metabolic’s standardized Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay screening, a critical advancement for early detection in this vulnerable population.

Metabolic will be launching this initiative as a prospective, non-interventional cohort research study in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics Middle East to evaluate plasma p-Tau217 as an early biomarker for Alzheimer’s Disease. The 12–24 month study will enroll 500 participants comparing p-Tau217 results with clinical assessments and CSF biomarkers. The goal is to determine the accuracy of p-Tau217 in detecting early Alzheimer’s pathology and assess its potential as a scalable tool for longitudinal monitoring and early intervention in high-risk populations.

A Hybrid Care Model for Comprehensive AD Risk Management

Through this research initiative, for participating patients with positive Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay results, Metabolic offers its innovative Hybrid Care Program, a novel care pathway designed to address moderate AD risk through structured lifestyle modification. Unlike traditional approaches that place the burden of change solely on patients, Metabolic’s program integrates dieticians, personal trainers, and health coaches as standard components of care. This holistic, team-based model is further enhanced by digital biomarkers; tracking sleep, stress, physical activity, and glucose levels via wearables to provide continuous, data-driven insights into patient health.

In addition, new findings show that p-Tau217 plasma assay is dynamic and responds to interventions such as exercise in addition to medications that have recently been approved for the treatment of AD. This further extends the utility of the biomarker from accuracy, prognosis, and differential diagnosis to treatment response.

Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, Co-founder and Managing Director of Metabolic, stated, “When Alzheimer disease develops, the first biomarker to show up is p-Tau217 in the plasma or cerebrospinal fluid, more than 20 years before symptom onset. We always believed in cognitive function testing for metabolically impaired patients but never had a biomarker before. AD is highly correlated to behaviour, similar to metabolic health, and behaviour is typically not managed by traditional healthcare providers. Our hybrid care model empowers high-risk individuals, such as those with diabetes, with the expertise and support needed to modify their lifestyle effectively, addressing AD risk as part of a comprehensive metabolic health strategy.”

Redefining Alzheimer’s Care at Metabolic Health Centers

The introduction of Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay testing in this research protocol will potentially mark a paradigm shift in AD management. Historically, AD diagnosis has been confined to symptomatic patients at specialized neurology centers, and confined to select labs, primarily in the US. Metabolic’s initiative will explore to position metabolic health centers as frontline defenders against cognitive decline, particularly for patients with metabolic syndrome who are disproportionately affected by AD. By integrating Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay screening, Metabolic is evaluating early detection and risk flagging, mirroring the proactive approach used for cardiovascular risk assessment.

Metabolic health centers are uniquely positioned to detect AD early in high-risk populations like diabetics,” said Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi- “By standardizing p-Tau217 plasma screening, we’re not just identifying risk, we’re empowering patients with personalized, preventive care plans to alter the trajectory of this devastating disease.”

“With more than two decades of scientific research in Alzheimer’s, Roche is working toward a future where the condition can be detected and addressed earlier, enabling more timely intervention and potentially improving outcomes for patients and families. Today, Roche’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio spans diagnostics and investigational therapeutic approaches across different targets, disease types and stages of the condition .

In diagnostics, Roche offers one of the broadest portfolios of biomarker assays, including the blood‑based Elecsys® pTau217, Elecsys® pTau181 and Elecsys® ApoE4 tests, in addition to CSF assays and digital solutions. Together, these tools support more timely and informed detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of the disease across the care pathway. Roche also provides a wide range of research-use-only (RUO) assays that advance scientific understanding and support future innovation in neuroscience.

Addressing the global burden of Alzheimer’s disease requires more than innovative diagnostics and therapeutic approaches alone. This is why Roche collaborates with clinicians, researchers,, patient advocacy groups, policymakers and health systems to help translate scientific advances into meaningful impact for patients and societies worldwide. We are proud to partner with Metabolic on this pioneering initiative in the Middle East.” Commented Crista Bassil, Medical Affairs, Access, and Policy Lead in Roche Diagnostics Middle East.

A New Era for Preventive Neurology

Metabolic’s pioneering use of Elecsys® pTau217 plasma immunoassay testing sets a new standard for aid in diagnosis of AD globally. By combining cutting-edge diagnostics with a provider-led care model tailored to metabolically at-risk patients, Metabolic is transforming the future of Alzheimer’s care, ensuring early detection and intervention become integral to chronic disease management.

About Elecsys® pTau217

A positive Elecsys® pTau217 blood test result indicates a high likelihood of amyloid pathology, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.1,2,4,7,8 This can guide primary care clinicians to make timely referrals and provide specialists with the actionable data needed to advance patient evaluation and management.2,3,4,8,9,10

A negative result indicates a low likelihood of amyloid pathology, meaning clinicians may be able to rule out Alzheimer’s disease and avoid further invasive CSF or PET investigations, helping to preserve specialist resources by shifting clinical focus to other potential causes of cognitive symptoms.1,2,4,7,8 An indeterminate result requires additional testing to establish a diagnosis.4,8 Elecsys® pTau217 should be used in conjunction with other clinical information.3,4,8

The Elecsys® pTau217 assay is clinically robust, supporting flexible workflows and sample handling aligned with routine processes.1,2,5,8 Data support its potential to refine diagnosis by providing a single, robust biomarker that is broadly available across Roche’s large installed base of instruments with a high-throughput, full-automation assay.

Following CE Mark approval, this simple and convenient blood test will leverage Roche’s broad installed base of instruments across countries accepting the CE mark, positioning Elecsys® pTau217 for rapid and wide implementation in routine practice.

This scale makes it easier for laboratories to bring accurate, minimally invasive Alzheimer’s testing closer to patients and clinicians throughout countries accepting CE mark, with the potential for expansion to the US, subject to FDA approval later this year.

References

1.Hortsch S, et al. Performance of a fully automated plasma tau phosphorylated at threonine 217 immunoassay to reflect amyloid‑beta burden in an unselected cohort representative of clinical practice. Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease. 2026;13(5):100534. doi:10.1016/j.tjpad.2026.100534. Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2274580726000580?via%3Dihub

2. Hibar DP, et al. Elecsys pTau217 plasma immunoassay detection of amyloid pathology in clinical cohorts. 2026. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12805464/



3. Clifford Jack Jr, Dunn B, Snyder H.,et al. Revised criteria for diagnosis and staging of Alzheimer’s disease: Alzheimer’s Association workgroup. Alzheimer’s & Dementia. 2024;1–27. doi:10.1002/alz.13859. Available at: https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.13859



4. Schindler SE, et al. Acceptable performance of blood biomarker tests of amyloid pathology — recommendations from the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease. Nature Reviews Neurology. 2024;20(7):426–439. doi:10.1038/s41582-024-00977-5. Available at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41582-024-00977-5



5. Di Domenico A, Hortsch S, Jamal S, Caley D, Hodsdon M, Lu M, Knoll M. Evaluation of Elecsys Phospho‑Tau (217P) Plasma assay performance across care settings and cognitive statuses for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Poster presented at: AD/PD 2026 – International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases; 17–21 March 2026; Copenhagen, Denmark (virtual/hybrid). Available at: https://medically.roche.com/global/en/neuroscience/adpd-2026/medical-material/ADPD-2026-poster-di-domenico-evaluation-of-elecsys-phospho-tau-217p-plasma-assay-performance-pdf.html



6. Orgeta V, et al. Dementia takes 3.5 years to diagnose after symptoms begin. University College London; 2025. Available at: https://www.uc l.ac.uk/ news/2025/jul/dementia-takes-35-years-diagnose-after-symptoms-begin



7. Chapleau M, et al. The role of amyloid PET in imaging neurodegenerative disorders. American Journal of Neuroradiology. 2022;43(6):813–825. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9165727/



8. Update on Alzheimer’s diagnosis: focus on cerebrospinal fluid and blood-based biomarkers. MedizinOnline. 2024. Available at: https://medizinonline.com/en/update-on-alzheimers-diagnosis-focus-on-cerebrospinal-fluid-and-blood-based-biomarkers-2/



9. Alzheimer’s Disease International. World Alzheimer Report 2021: Journey through the diagnosis of dementia. ADI; 2021. Available at: https://www.alzint.org/resource/world-alzheimer-report-2021/



10. Roche Diagnostics. What is the value of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis? Roche Diagnostics; 2026. Available at: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/healthcare-transformers/article/alzheimer-diagnosis-testing.html



11. Kusoro O, et al. Time to diagnosis in dementia: a systematic review with meta-analysis. International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry. 2025. Summary available at: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/jul/dementia-takes-35-years-diagnose-after-symptoms-begin

References:

Palmqvist, S., Tideman, P., Cullen, N. C., Stomrud, E., Hansson, O., & the BioFINDER Study Group. (2023). Integrating plasma p‐tau217 and digital cognitive assessments for early detection in Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's & Dementia, 19(2), 509–519. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.12727

About Metabolic

Metabolic is a tech-enabled, hybrid metabolic health platform designed to quantify risk, coordinate care, and deliver measurable outcomes across the spectrum of metabolic and hormonal health. Its model combines clinician-led multidisciplinary care with continuous monitoring, advanced diagnostics, and AI-enabled risk stratification embedded into a longitudinal care operating system.

Metabolic is accredited by the International Consortium of Health Outcome Measures (ICHOM), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and Joint Commission International (JCI).

Website: metabolic.health

Contact number: 800 4582273

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com. https://www.roche-middleeast.com/

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Media Contact

Nuha Naseer

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Email: nuha@metabolic.health

Roche Global Media Relations

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