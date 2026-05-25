Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi: The strength of the women’s business sector depends on its ability to build a collaborative professional environment

Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has launched a new business hub in Al Mamsha Sharjah to support women entrepreneurs and business owners through networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration opportunities.

The new space was unveiled during an open gathering organised by the council in the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, alongside board members and business leaders.

Attendees included Alya Taryam, Co-Founder of Ora Wellness Lounge; Shaikha Alserkal, Founder of Alserkal Jewellery; Maitha Al Ansari, Cultural Business Consultant at Locallure; Wafa Balaswad, Founder of Wafa Balaswad; Naeema AlZaabi, CEO of Florence Trading Group; and Dr. Muna Al Dhabbah, CEO of Hala Jary FZE.

Participants were introduced to the services and initiatives offered in the new space, designed to serve as a hub for women entrepreneurs and business owners in Sharjah and the UAE.

The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among council members, support the growth of women-led businesses, and expand their presence within the local economy.

During the event, the council also launched the “Haseelah” initiative, an interactive platform that connects women entrepreneurs and business owners with experts, entrepreneurs, and influential figures from the UAE and abroad.

The initiative aims to provide practical mentorship, facilitate the exchange of expertise, expand professional networks, and connect participants with services and entities that support business growth and long-term sustainability.

A collaborative space for businesswomen

Commenting on the new space, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, said: “Many entrepreneurs and business owners have strong ideas, but the challenge is turning those ideas into sustainable businesses. This space is designed to help businesswomen connect, exchange experiences, and access practical knowledge to support clearer, more confident decision-making.

She added: “We believe collaboration plays an important role in helping women-led businesses grow. By creating a supportive professional environment, we aim to strengthen connections between entrepreneurs and support the wider presence of women-led businesses in the local economy.”

Group discussions and practical scenarios

The event also featured an interactive workshop led by Ghazlan Qanz, where participants revisited their business ideas and projects through a more practical lens. Discussions focused on the clarity of each concept, target audiences, the value the project offers, and the next actionable step.

The workshop included group discussions, exercises, and real-life scenarios that helped participants move from broad ideas to an initial roadmap identifying priorities, required resources, strengths, and gaps to address before launching or expanding their businesses.