Dubai, UAE - Alta Real Estate Development announces the close of the AED 280 million sale of Villa Gaia, a 21,883 sq. ft. ultra-luxury private estate on Jumeirah Bay Island. The transaction stands among the most notable single-villa sales in Dubai’s history, reinforcing

ALTA’s position as one of the region’s leading developers of highly curated luxury residences.

Positioned on one of the most exclusive plots on Jumeirah Bay Island, Villa Gaia is a singular private estate within one of Dubai’s most tightly held waterfront communities. Conceived as a one-of-one residence, the villa reflects growing demand for bespoke homes defined by architectural distinction, privacy, craftsmanship, and long-term residential value.

Its sale reflects a growing preference among globally mobile ultra-high-net-worth buyers for one-of-one residences developed with long-term vision and architectural clarity.

A Trophy Asset By Design

Developed by Alta Real Estate Development and designed by award-winning studio VSHD Design, Villa Gaia is a contemporary waterfront estate balancing sculptural architecture with warmth, functionality, and refined materiality.

Its architectural language draws from the natural horizon, with soft contours, expansive proportions, and floor-to-ceiling glazing framing uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. A restrained palette of Silver Travertine, natural timber, and clay creates a sense of permanence and understated sophistication throughout the residence.

Natural light plays a defining role across the interiors, shaping spaces designed to feel both expansive and intimate. The result is a residence rooted in contemporary living while maintaining a timeless and highly customized aesthetic.

Selective Partnerships, Singular Residences

Alta Real Estate Development has established a distinct position within Dubai’s luxury real estate market through a deliberately selective approach to development, centered on collaborations with globally recognized brands, designers, and creative partners.

Its expanding portfolio reflects this philosophy. Mr. C Residences Downtown, developed in partnership with the 4th generation Cipriani family, translates the brand’s hospitality legacy into a residential experience shaped by timeless Italian elegance and service-led living.

Maison Margiela Residences, developed in collaboration with the iconic Parisian fashion house, marks the world’s first residential development created with Maison Margiela, bringing the house’s distinctive creative language into architecture through a limited collection of bespoke residences designed alongside Italian architect Carlo Colombo.

ALTA focuses on creating residences with strong architectural identity, cultural relevance, and long-term value. Across each collaboration, ALTA operates as both developer and curator, ensuring every partner’s identity is translated authentically into built form.

The result is a portfolio defined not by volume, but by rarity, precision, and a highly considered approach to contemporary luxury living.

A New Standard for Bespoke Villa Living

Set across four levels, Villa Gaia was designed to accommodate both large-scale hospitality and day-to-day living with equal discretion and ease. The residence integrates formal and informal living spaces including a formal majlis, private office, guest suite, show kitchen, rooftop wellness sanctuary, and dedicated entertainment areas overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

A nine-metre-high ground floor entry anchors the residence, while the upper floor is centred around a master suite with panoramic beach views alongside a series of secondary suites designed for privacy and comfort.

Below ground, a fully equipped catering kitchen designed to serve up to fifty guests, dedicated staff quarters, and climate-controlled parking for up to six cars ensure the residence operates with exceptional efficiency and discretion. Above, a 2,029 sq. ft. rooftop sanctuary integrates a private gym, wellness terrace, sauna, spa, and outdoor lounge overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Interior specifications are highly considered throughout, with Molteni&C kitchens, Yabu Pushelberg-designed shelving, Gaggenau appliances, Barovbier & Toso chandelier, Beker home automation, and bespoke finishes integrated across the residence.

Materiality and detailing throughout the residence reflect a restrained and enduring approach to luxury, with Silver Travertine, natural timber, bespoke finishes, and integrated smart home systems contributing to a strong sense of comfort and refinement. Floor-to-ceiling glazing frames uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, allowing natural light to shape the interior experience throughout the day.

A Market Defined by Design and Rarity

Alta Real Estate Development has established a distinct position within Dubai’s luxury residential market through a highly selective approach to development, centered on architecturally significant projects shaped by design, craftsmanship, and long-term residential value.

The sale of Villa Gaia reflects continued strength at the top end of Dubai’s residential market, where demand remains strong, even in the ultra-luxury segment for bespoke properties in established locations such as Jumeirah Bay.

Alta’s portfolio includes developments such as Mr. C Residences Downtown and Maison Margiela Residences, created in collaboration with globally recognized hospitality and fashion brands, alongside a growing collection of award-winning luxury villas and bespoke waterfront estates across Dubai. Each project is approached individually, with strong emphasis placed on architectural identity and material refinement.

Villa Gaia continues this direction through a residence that balances sculptural architecture with luxury, privacy, and functionality. From expansive living spaces and panoramic waterfront views to integrated wellness and entertainment areas, the project reflects ALTA’s continued focus on delivering unique singular residences designed to operate at the highest level of contemporary luxury living.

Commenting on the transaction, Mohammad Al Tayer, Deputy Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Development, said:

“Villa Gaia was designed from the ground up as a singular statement, one address, one vision. The fact that it has closed at this level reflects what Dubai's market has become, a destination where the world's most discerning buyers come not just to invest, but to live at the highest possible standard. For Alta, it confirms that when you build with genuine conviction and uncompromising craft, the market responds."

About Villa Gaia

Villa Gaia is a 21,883 sq. ft. ultra-luxury private estate on Dubai’s Jumeirah Bay, developed by Alta Real Estate Development. Set across four levels, the residence includes six bedrooms, formal majlis and dining areas, a show kitchen and professional catering kitchen, a rooftop wellness sanctuary, infinity pool, and dedicated entertainment and hospitality spaces. Villa Gaia

represents one of the most significant bespoke villa residences within Dubai’s ultra-prime residential market.

Press Contact

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About Alta Real Estate Development

ALTA Real Estate Development is a privately owned global real estate company headquartered in Dubai, founded and led by Abdulla Al Tayer. Renowned for developing some of the city’s most celebrated residential addresses and commercial landmarks, ALTA identifies prime land with exceptional growth potential and transforms it into spaces that redefine luxury living.

Balancing creative ambition with financial and execution discipline, ALTA collaborates with world- class designers, architects, and consultants to deliver developments of lasting elegance, modern functionality, and precision.