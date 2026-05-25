Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Volvo has reinforced its commitment to the renowned Swedish premium automotive brand as well as customers with the opening of its largest flagship showroom to date on Sheikh Zayed Road, setting a new benchmark for premium automotive retail in the UAE.

The new facility is conceived not as a traditional car showroom, but as a living expression of Volvo’s Scandinavian design philosophy. Natural materials, considered lighting and an unhurried, experiential layout invite visitors to engage with the brand at their own pace, discovering the finer details of Swedish craftsmanship in spaces that feel as intentionally designed as the vehicles themselves.

Guests can explore Volvo’s complete line-up of new models — from sedans and SUVs to the brand’s latest hybrid or fully electric vehicles or alternatively choose from Volvo Selekt, a curated selection of well-maintained, approved pre-owned cars supported by expert guidance and aftersales care.

Marco Melani, Managing Director of Al Futtaim Trading Enterprises, said: “This flagship showroom reflects our long-term commitment to the UAE and to leading the transition towards electric mobility. It is not just a retail space, it is an experience that brings Volvo’s values of safety, sustainability and Scandinavian design to life.”

This flagship opening also marks a clear statement of momentum for Al-Futtaim Volvo in the UAE, reflecting growing customer demand, confidence in the brand’s electrification roadmap, and an ambition to scale the retail and ownership experience over the long term.

The showroom arrives at a pivotal moment for the UAE’s premium EV segment. As consumer appetite for vehicles that balance performance, technology and environmental responsibility continues to grow, Al-Futtaim Volvo’s Sheikh Zayed Road presence signals a long-term conviction in the UAE market - not only in the quality of vehicles it offers, but in the standard of experience that surrounds them.

The Future of Electrification

Headlining the showroom is the all-new fully electric Volvo ES90, marking a key step in Volvo’s next-generation EV strategy. The flagship will be amongst the first in the region to showcase the fully electric sedan, inviting UAE drivers to experience first-hand what the next chapter of premium electric motoring looks and feels like.

Built on Volvo’s next-generation electric architecture, the ES90 pairs long-range capability of 620 km (WTLP) with a best-in-class driving experience with active air suspension, a Digital Key Plus complemented with the Volvo Car App, a spacious cabin led by an intuitive 14.5 inch centre display with Google built-in infotainment, Wireless Apple CarPlay, premium Nappa leather interiors, and full suite of safety & advanced driver-assistance technology that come standard with every Volvo . The ES90 is also the first Volvo equipped with 800V technology, enabling ultra-fast charging from 10% to 80% in approximately 20-22 minutes, giving drivers greater confidence, convenience and long-distance usability.

Volvo has perfected the art of balance between performance and premium driving The model will be offered in three trims- each an upgrade on the other, alongside two new exterior colours — Mulberry Red and Sand Dune — with prices starting from AED 234,900 inclusive of 8 Year Battery Warranty, 3 Years 100K Km Maintenance and Home Charging infrastructure.

The ES90 is available to view and experience at Al-Futtaim Volvo’s flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Test drives are available by appointment.

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About Al-Futtaim Volvo

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Volvo UAE offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S90, S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and the fully electric vehicles EX30, ES90 and EX90 Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region’s first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Volvo models please call 800 8824 or visit https://www.volvocarsuae.ae/en/

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of the five operating divisions of the UAE headquartered Al-Futtaim and one of the most diversified mobility businesses.

Operating across eight countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and supported by more than 9,000 colleagues, the business represents more than 25 international brands and provides an integrated mobility ecosystem across vehicle retail, aftersales, fleet services, leasing, rental and financing solutions. Its offering covers passenger vehicles, commercial transport, industrial and construction equipment, motorcycles and specialised mobility solutions for private customers, businesses and public sector organisations.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

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Contacts for media:

Tony Sidgwick | Gambit Communications | +971 50 4653458 | tony@gambit.ae

Mariam Bouraoui | Gambit Communications | +971 50 8997697 | mariam@gambit.ae