Dubai, UAE – WSO2 announced the expansion of its Agent Fabric platform, the introduction of a Forward Deployed Engineering model, and the scaling of its delivery partner ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of the agentic enterprise. Announced at the WSO2Con North America 2026, these initiatives strengthen WSO2’s position as the infrastructure layer for the emerging agentic enterprise, where AI agents operate autonomously across applications, APIs, workflows, identities, and data.

The expanded Agent Fabric platform introduces new AI-native capabilities designed to help enterprises govern autonomous digital interactions, simplify AI-driven modernization, and deploy across cloud, hybrid, and sovereign environments with greater flexibility.

“The enterprise challenge today is not simply building AI agents. It is operationalizing them responsibly at scale,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, founder and chief executive officer of WSO2. “Organizations need infrastructure that enables them to securely govern, deploy, and scale autonomous digital interactions across the enterprise. That is the role we believe WSO2 is uniquely positioned to play.”

Trusted AI governance

WSO2 unveiled ThunderID, an open-source IAM stack for the modern era, built for agents, ready for quantum, and open by design. Originally started at WSO2, the ThunderID project will be contributed to the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF). ThunderID is a new Go-based identity runtime purpose-built for AI agents, applications, and integrated with decentralized identity. Designed with a cloud-native, GitOps-driven architecture, it enables developers to build modern, customizable authentication and authorization experiences for the next generation of digital infrastructure. ThunderID will also be post-quantum cryptography (PQC) ready, helping enterprises and governments prepare for next-generation cryptographic threats and long-term security requirements.

“We are thrilled to welcome WSO2’s ThunderID project to the OpenWallet Foundation. WSO2 is a major contributor to open source software, and this contribution marks a significant milestone in advancing interoperable digital public infrastructure,” said Daniel Goldscheider, Founder and Executive Director, OWF.

The WSO2 Identity Platform also advances its identity and access management capabilities for autonomous agents, complex B2B ecosystems, and decentralized identity models. New capabilities include delegated access, asynchronous authentication, and enhanced identity management for non-human entities, enabling secure interaction between humans, systems, and AI agents.

WSO2 expanded its WSO2 API Platform to support AI-native workloads, enabling organizations to securely expose, govern, and monetize APIs, AI services, models, prompts, and agent-accessible digital assets. New capabilities in policy enforcement, AI-aware governance, and cost visibility help enterprises prepare for agent-driven consumption while maintaining operational control.

Building on the recent beta launch of WSO2 Agent Manager, an open control plane for AI agents, WSO2 announced a partnership with LTM to support enterprise implementation, AI transformation, and agentic modernization initiatives.

“As enterprises rethink their digital foundations for the AI era, the ability to securely orchestrate applications, APIs, data, and autonomous agents becomes critical,” said Vinay Hegde, Global Practice Head - Agentic, Integration and Orchestration at LTM. “Together with WSO2, we are helping customers accelerate modernization and AI adoption with the governance, scalability, and operational resilience required for the next generation of enterprise systems,” he added.

AI-driven enterprise modernization

WSO2 introduced new AI-ready operational capabilities aimed at simplifying the configuration and governance of applications, APIs, identities, integrations, and agents. Built on declarative configuration, these capabilities enable GitOps-driven delivery and AIOps automation, helping organizations to modernize faster while reducing operational complexity.

The company announced WSO2 Integrator 5.0, a major evolution of its integration platform that unifies integration capabilities into a single AI-augmented environment. The release includes conversational development, agent-assisted automation, and enhanced observability for GenAI workloads, helping enterprises reduce integration complexity and accelerate delivery of AI-native applications.

To help enterprises bridge the gap between AI experimentation and production deployment, WSO2 unveiled Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), a new embedded engineering and advisory model designed to accelerate implementation of agentic architectures in complex enterprise environments.

Working directly with strategic customers, WSO2’s Forward Deployed Engineers combine expertise across API management, integration, identity, and AI systems to help organizations translate business requirements into production-grade agentic applications, APIs, and integrations. The model is designed to accelerate enterprise adoption while reducing implementation complexity across security, governance, interoperability, and operational architecture

Digital resilience: flexible deployment and open source

To further support enterprise adoption, WSO2 introduced flexible deployment environments enabling organizations to run WSO2 platforms across SaaS, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments with greater operational flexibility and consistency. The capability helps enterprises align AI and digital infrastructure deployments with evolving regulatory, sovereignty, cost, and operational requirements.

Together with the general availability of WSO2 Developer Platform for OpenChoreo 1.1, enterprises now have a unified foundation to build, deploy, and operate modern digital services and autonomous systems. Now a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project, OpenChoreo reinforces WSO2’s commitment to open, vendor-neutral infrastructure for cloud-native and AI-driven systems. In April, SUSE and WSO2 partnered to launch an AI-Native Platform Engineering Stack combining SUSE Rancher Prime with OpenChoreo to simplify the secure development and operation of AI-native applications and autonomous agents.

“Enterprises have won the Kubernetes infrastructure battle, but the developer experience gap remains. By uniting SUSE Rancher Prime with the WSO2 Developer Platform for OpenChoreo, we're delivering a production-ready, AI-native paved path from Day 1, for both human developers and AI agents, without sacrificing governance, security, or choice,” said Steve Hale, Senior Director - Global ISV Ecosystem Partners at SUSE.

Earlier this year, WSO2 also announced a strategic collaboration with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), through the MOSIP initiative, to advance the open-source eSignet platform and strengthen global digital identity infrastructure based on ThunderID.

Ecosystem and cloud momentum

To accelerate modernization, WSO2 has strengthened collaborations across major cloud ecosystems, including achieving ISV Accelerate status with Amazon Web Services and Cloud Solution Designation for Financial Services with Microsoft.

WSO2 was recently accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate program, a global co-sell initiative for AWS Partners with software solutions running on or integrated with AWS. WSO2 Solutions are also available through AWS Marketplace, helping customers simplify procurement and accelerate adoption across cloud modernization and AI initiatives on AWS. This milestone strengthens WSO2's go-to-market collaboration with AWS, enabling joint customer engagements and co-sell motions that drive faster time-to-value for enterprises modernizing their integration, identity, and API management workloads on AWS. With ISV Accelerate benefits and Marketplace availability combined, WSO2 is well-positioned to scale its cloud-native solutions alongside AWS sellers to meet growing customer demand.

For more details on WSO2’s latest platform releases:

About WSO2

WSO2 provides the foundational technology that powers the agentic enterprise, enabling organizations to build, govern, and scale autonomous, AI-driven systems safely and reliably. WSO2’s unified stack includes its agent platform for orchestrating and managing autonomous agents as first-class actors within enterprise workflows; an industry-recognized API platform for creating, managing, and scaling secure APIs; an integration platform for connecting applications, systems, and data across complex digital landscapes; an analyst-recognized identity platform for managing secure and seamless access and governance; and an engineering platform for accelerating digital product creation in an AI-ready environment. By combining these capabilities, WSO2 allows enterprises to accelerate innovation, and deliver intelligent, trusted digital experiences at scale. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, generating over USD 100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit wso2.com to learn more.

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PR Contact

Zaithoon Bin Ahamed

WSO2 Head of Corporate Communications

zaithoon@wso2.com