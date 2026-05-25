Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) organised a special national event to sign the Loyalty and Support Pledge to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the theme “A King We Pledge Loyalty to in a Nation We Are Proud Of”.

The event was attended by representatives of the Shari’a Supervisory Board, members of the Board of Directors, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and employees from across the Bank’s various departments and divisions.

This national initiative reflects the sincere feelings of loyalty and belonging that KFH-Bahrain employees hold towards the Wise Leadership. It also embodies the deep-rooted spirit of national unity between the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its leadership, while reaffirming their continued support for the Kingdom’s comprehensive development journey under the prosperous reign of His Majesty the King, with the support and guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

As part of the event, a dedicated platform was set up at the Bank’s headquarters for signing the Loyalty and Support Pledge. Representatives of the Shari’a Supervisory Board, members of the Board of Directors, the Group Chief Executive Officer, executive management, and employees signed the pledge, expressing their pride in the security, stability, and progress enjoyed by the Kingdom of Bahrain, and affirming their commitment to continuing to contribute to the national development journey and strengthening the Kingdom’s economic and financial standing.

Commenting on this occasion, Dr Shadi Zahran, Group Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, said: “This national initiative reflects the deep sense of belonging and loyalty held by KFH-Bahrain employees towards His Majesty the King. It also embodies the appreciation and pride felt by the people of Bahrain towards the Wise Leadership, which has laid the foundations for security, stability, and sustainable development in the Kingdom.”

He added, “At KFH-Bahrain, we are proud to take part in this national moment, which reflects the spirit of unity and cohesion with the leadership. We reaffirm our continued commitment to supporting national efforts and actively contributing to the achievement of the Kingdom’s ambitious development visions, in line with the civilised approach led by His Majesty the King with wisdom and determination.”

This initiative by KFH-Bahrain stems from its national and social responsibility, as well as its ongoing commitment to participating in various national events and occasions that embody the values of loyalty and belonging and strengthen the spirit of national unity that distinguishes Bahraini society.