Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the country’s Investment Promotion Agency, recently concluded a series of high‑level business engagements and targeted B2B meetings in Shanghai and Hangzhou, reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with China and expanding long-term investment partnerships.

The delegation, led by Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, engaged with leading Chinese companies across advanced manufacturing, life sciences, industrial technologies and digital platforms. The meetings included WuXi Biologics, Shanghai SUS Environment, Cainiao Group and Ant International.

The visit featured a structured programme of executive-level meetings, site visits, and closed-door B2B discussions, aimed at showcasing Qatar’s world-class investment environment and identifying concrete collaboration and expansion opportunities.

During the engagements, Invest Qatar highlighted Qatar’s investor‑centric support framework, including market entry facilitation, regulatory coordination site selection and expansion support and comprehensive aftercare services.

The visit built on Invest Qatar’s ongoing collaboration with key Chinese institutions and its participation in major regional platforms advancing the Asia-Middle East economic integration. It also marked another milestone in Invest Qatar’s global outreach, underscoring Qatar’s proactive approach to strengthening international investment partnerships and advancing sustainable economic diversification.

Strengthening Qatar–China economic partnership

China remains a key economic partner for Qatar, with collaborations spanning energy, logistics, manufacturing, technology and financial services. Qatar is home to 520 Chinese companies, reflecting the strength and depth of bilateral economic ties. Over the last decade (2017–2026), China ranked among Qatar’s top 10 foreign direct investment source countries, with 59 projects generating more than $3 billion in capital expenditure and creating over 3,200 jobs across diverse sectors, according to Invest Qatar’s FDI Projects Monitor.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar’s (Invest Qatar) mission is to accelerate Qatar’s economic diversification and global competitiveness by proactively attracting targeted investment, developing priority economic clusters and delivering an exceptional end-to-end investor experience.

Invest Qatar partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, supporting their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar