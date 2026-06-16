Dubai, UAE – Great Wall Motor (GWM) has strengthened its regional presence with the opening of its largest overseas showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s most prominent automotive and commercial destinations.

Opened by GWM’s UAE distributor, Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, the showroom displays more than 10 models across the brand’s line-up and stands as GWM’s most expansive facility outside China.

The milestone was celebrated with an exclusive launch event at the showroom, hosted by renowned UAE media personalities Kris Fade and Priti Malik. The event welcomed members of the Al Naboodah family, senior executives from GWM and Al Naboodah Group, government dignitaries, including the Minister of Foreign Trade in the UAE, H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, media representatives, industry guests, and leading content creators, with Khalid Al Ameri among the notable attendees.

The flagship showroom brings the HAVAL, TANK, and POER ranges together under one premium destination, enhancing customer accessibility and brand visibility in the heart of Dubai.

Sunny Bhat, Chief Operating Officer for GWM Middle East, said:

“Today’s showroom opening marks a significant milestone in GWM’s expansion across the Middle East, particularly in the UAE. As we grow our network, we remain focused on enhancing customer experience through modern, immersive environments that bring our brand closer to our customers. With the introduction of our Hi4T platform, visitors can experience firsthand the innovation, performance, and technology that define GWM and shape the future of mobility.”

Built according to GWM’s latest in-store identity, the showroom provides a premium space to explore the brand’s newest vehicles. It also features a dedicated café and children’s play area, creating a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Khawla Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Group Executive Director for Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, said:

“It is a proud moment for Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group to inaugurate GWM’s largest overseas showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, reflecting a clear step forward in our growth strategy. By establishing a dedicated, purpose-built facility, we are strengthening operational efficiency and delivering a more seamless customer journey. This milestone also reinforces our partnership with GWM as we continue to expand in the dynamic UAE automotive market.”

Swaidan Trading, a subsidiary of Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, has played a key role in strengthening GWM’s position in the UAE. Through its expanding showroom network and customer-focused approach, the partnership continues to support the brand’s growth in the region.

Khawla Saeed Juma Al Naboodah added:

“Our vision is centred on achieving the highest standards of quality and excellence, building long-term relationships with our customers and partners, and contributing to economic development through sustainable investments and impactful projects.”

This new flagship experience is more than a new showroom; it is a statement of GWM’s long-term vision for the Middle East. With the UAE as a strategic hub, the brand continues to invest in advanced new-energy technologies, an expanding model line-up, and world-class retail experiences, while delivering intelligent, capable, and accessible vehicles for drivers across the region.