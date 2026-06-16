Egypt, L’Oreal Egypt launches the most ambitious global edition of #JoinTheRefillMovement. this is the most comprehensive corporate sustainability campaign in the Group's history, confirming that refillable beauty is no longer a niche choice, but the obvious one.

This has been designed to bridge the gap between the intention and action of consumers who say they want to make more sustainable choices. Refills are one part of L'Oréal's wider packaging sustainability ambition.

Building on the momentum of previous years initiated in 2024 and expanded in 2025, the 2026 campaign goes further: with more brands activating across social media, and working in ever-closer partnership with local retail partners to ensure refill options are visible, and easy to access across supermarkets, salons, pharmacies, boutiques, department stores, and online.

The consumer demand for sustainable beauty solutions has never been clearer. According to a recent international KANTAR survey, 84% of consumers want to make more sustainable choices. Yet awareness of refills and the gap between intention and action remain challenges that this campaign directly addresses: driving discoverability, reassuring on practicality and performance, and making the price advantage clear.

The 2026 campaign reflects L'Oréal's conviction that refillable beauty must be universal, available at every price point, in many beauty aisle and across three of their Divisions in the Egyptian market:

L'Oréal Luxe features hero products including YSL MYSLF & Prada Paradigme

features hero products including YSL MYSLF & Prada Paradigme Professional Products Division scales with Kerastase

scales with Kerastase L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty brings together La Roshe Posay Effaclar & Vichy Dercos to offer premium refillable solutions to dermatological skincare.

Each product in the campaign carries its own specific claim, giving consumers a precise measure of the impact of their choice from the first refill.

"The Refill Movement reflects L’Oréal’s long-term commitment to building a more sustainable future for beauty," said Mohamed El Araby, Managing Director of L’Oréal Egypt. "Through this campaign, we are making refillable solutions more accessible and economically attractive to consumers in Egypt, proving that sustainable habits can also offer great value. Real change is driven by collective action. By choosing refillable products, consumers can easily optimize their daily choices to reduce packaging waste, helping shape a responsible future for the beauty industry and generations to come."

Making refills the new norm requires a fundamental evolution across the entire value chain, from supply chain to product design to local retailer partnerships and consumer engagement.

Refillable beauty is a movement. And in 2026, this invitation is open to everyone in Egypt to make one straightforward choice: less impact on the planet, better for your wallet. #JoinTheRefillMovement.

DOWNLOAD #JOINTHEREFILLMOVEMENT 2026 VISUALS

About L’Oréal Group

For over 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 7 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L’Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

Follow us on LinkedIn @L’Oréal

Follow us on Instagram @lorealgroupe

www.loreal.co