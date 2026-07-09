Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Regulatory certainty is rapidly becoming one of the most influential factors shaping investment decisions in the digital assets industry, as financial institutions accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology, stablecoins, and tokenised real-world assets.

The shift is redefining competition among global financial centres. Rather than relying solely on market size or investment incentives, jurisdictions are increasingly competing to offer transparent, innovation-friendly regulatory environments capable of attracting digital asset companies and long-term institutional capital.

Dubai has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation through the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), one of the world’s first dedicated regulators for the virtual assets sector. Meanwhile, the European Union has adopted a different approach through its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, creating a harmonised framework across member states.

“The role of regulation has fundamentally changed,” said Wael Rashid, Business Development Manager and Official Spokesperson at Evest. “It is no longer viewed simply as a compliance requirement. Today, regulatory clarity has become a key factor influencing where companies choose to establish operations, expand their business, and deploy capital.”

Market forecasts suggest the industry’s momentum is set to accelerate over the coming years. According to estimates cited by Deloitte, the global stablecoin market could grow to between US$500 billion and US$750 billion by 2028, while Citi projects the market could reach US$1.9 trillion by 2030 under its base-case scenario.

While Europe’s regulatory model focuses on creating a unified market through common rules, Dubai has adopted a specialised framework designed specifically for the virtual assets industry. Combined with its strategic location connecting the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, the emirate continues to strengthen its appeal as a regional hub for international digital asset businesses.

Rashid believes the next phase of competition will be defined less by the size of financial markets and more by the quality of the regulatory environments supporting them.

“The question is no longer which market is the biggest,” he said. “The real competitive advantage will belong to jurisdictions capable of providing a regulatory framework that supports innovation while giving investors and businesses the confidence to grow.”

As governments around the world continue refining digital asset regulations, competition among financial centres is entering a new era—one where the ability to build trusted, forward-looking regulatory ecosystems may prove just as valuable as attracting capital itself. In that race, Dubai continues to reinforce its position as one of the world’s leading digital economy hubs.

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