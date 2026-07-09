Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Al Ghurair Mobility, part of one of the most trusted and diversified conglomerates in the region, has officially launched MHERO in the UAE, from Dongfeng Motor Corporation. This introduction underscores Al Ghurair Mobility’s long-term commitment to delivering premium automotive experiences in the region. MHERO arrives as a bold new competitor designed to challenge traditional luxury SUV expectations, bringing a highly unique positioning that merges sophisticated urban elegance with extreme-terrain capability.

Conceived as a premium SUV brand, MHERO is engineered to break conventional boundaries. By combining high-end luxury, commanding mechanical craftsmanship and intelligent innovation, the brand offers an entirely new automotive model. The UAE market introduction highlights a versatile, SUV lineup featuring two distinct models, each designed to suit different lifestyles and driving preferences.

“The UAE is a dynamic and highly sophisticated market where customers expect quality, innovation, and excellence. We are confident that, in partnership with Al Ghurair Mobility, MHERO will meet and exceed these expectations. Al Ghurair shares our long-term vision and commitment to delivering a premium customer experience, making them the ideal partner to introduce the MHERO brand in the UAE and build a strong, sustainable presence in the market." said Wu Jinxiang - General Manager, Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

The MHERO I stands as the ultimate expression of luxury and performance within the off-roading category. Delivering 804 HP, 1,050 Nm of torque, and a combined range of 825 km, it offers exceptional power, capability, and refinement.

Expanding the brand’s portfolio, the all New MHERO II is tailored for the tech-forward adventurer, it combines advanced connectivity with cutting-edge innovations that seamlessly integrate the vehicle into a digital urban lifestyle. The MHERO II delivers 677 HP, 848 Nm of torque, and an impressive combined range of 1,300 km.

John Iossifidis - Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair said, "The launch of MHERO in the UAE marks an important milestone in Al Ghurair's journey to shape the future of mobility across the region. Guided by our purpose of 'In pursuit of better,' we are proud to partner with Dongfeng to bring advanced mobility solutions to a market that embraces innovation and premium experiences. By combining Dongfeng's global technical expertise with Al Ghurair's deep understanding of the region, we are introducing a brand that reflects the ambition, performance and forward-looking spirit of the UAE, making it the ideal home for MHERO's next chapter."

MHERO’s arrival is highly relevant to the unique automotive landscape of the UAE. The existing and future model line-up is meticulously engineered to withstand the region's extreme climate and demanding terrain, making it uniquely built for both the UAE highways and desert conditions. This dual-purpose mastery appeals strongly to a growing demographic of UAE families and city explorers who seek uncompromising capability alongside high-end prestige.

Demonstrating its concrete, long-term commitment to the UAE market, Al Ghurair Mobility has officially opened the first MHERO showroom in Deira, Dubai. This location offers customers a personalised, immersive environment to explore the vehicles' bespoke options. To further serve customers across the Emirates, a dedicated Abu Dhabi showroom and Service Centre is also scheduled to open soon, in addition to a fully equipped Service Center in Al Quoz, Dubai, strengthening the brand’s physical presence in key metropolitan hubs.

MHERO offers a smooth, high-status driving experience designed for drivers who refuse to compromise between refinement and sheer power, whether traversing the clean, contemporary architecture of central city streets or overcoming the most difficult and unpredictable desert terrains.